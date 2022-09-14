Frequency Exchange Corp.: Frequency Exchange's Subsidiary Announces Significant Proof of Concept Trial Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2022 / Frequency Exchange Corp. ("Frequency Exchange" or the "Company") (TSXV:FREQ) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FREmedica Technologies Inc. ("FREmedica"), has completed a third-party 'Quality of Life' Proof of Concept trial. The clinically validated, eight-week study demonstrated a significant improvement in 73% of participants, and some improvement in an additional 17% of participants using NIKKI and the Night-Time frequency package.

"When you do clinical studies, you usually don't get these amazing results that there's so much improvement on so many levels," stated Principal Investigator, Dr. Leigh Erin Connealy, MD. "This can be a major enhancement in everyone's life."

See Video: https://vimeo.com/744539637/c4f4a91c75

NIKKI is a first-of-its-kind frequency emitter that delivers frequency packages into the body designed for wellness and performance enhancement.

"We couldn't be happier with the results of Dr. Connealy's study," says FREmedica CEO, Stephen Davis. "This Proof of Concept trial is validation that NIKKI is a significant contributor to wellness and performance enhancement with improvements demonstrated in energy boost, pain lessening, stress and anxiety relief and overall well-being. We are confident in saying NIKKI puts a round-the-clock wellness centre in your hands and on your wrist. While other devices track body functions, NIKKI works with the body to optimize wellness and performance, making it an ideal companion for other wearables and the millions of people using them."

About Dr. Leigh Erin Connealy, MD

Dr. Connealy is the Founder and Medical Director of Center for New Medicine and Center for Healing in Irvine CA. Combined, Dr. Connealy's clinics have become the largest Integrative Clinic in North America, serving almost 50,000 patients.

About the Company

Based in British Columbia, Canada, the company is focused on the development and commercialization of a frequency emitter to markets worldwide, delivering specialized packages designed for health and wellness as well as performance enhancement. NIKKI is the fifth-generation frequency emitter releasedbytheCompany.ItisthethirdwearabletechnologycreatedbytheCompany,initially to help clients with chronic Lyme disease. This wearable technology combined with the frequencies is the result of years of development and experimentation with the latest in bio-energetic technology.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the trading date of the Company's common shares on the Exchange. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

