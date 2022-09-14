Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS):

What: Radio Frequency (RF) technology enables innovations in 5G and 6G, satellite communications, automotive and more. Keysight will deliver a wide range of demonstrations at EuMW 2022 covering measurement solutions and software that enable customers to design, simulate and test designs with accurate and repeatable results.

EuMW 2022 is Keysight's 19th consecutive year as a Platinum sponsor and is committed to working with customers to tackle the world's toughest radio frequency (RF) and millimeter-wave (mmWave) test challenges.

In addition to solution demonstrations at the event, Marie Hattar, Keysight's CMO, will welcome attendees on Tuesday, September 27th at 11:40 AM, in Space 3-4, with an address entitled: Advancing Innovation with Curiosity, Beauty and Artistry.

When: September 25th 30th, 2022 Where: Milano Convention Center Piazzale Carlo Magno, 1, Milano Italy

On display at the Keysight booth D20 will be:

Keysight 5G Solutions

Active Device Analysis Keysight will demonstrate wideband mmWave active device characterization and phase noise analysis solutions including the new SSA-X Single Source Analyzer (E5055A), the PNA-X Network Analyzer (N5247B), the new VXG Signal Generator (M9484C) with proprietary direct digital synthesizer (DDS) sources, plus modulation distortion software.

Keysight will demonstrate wideband mmWave active device characterization and phase noise analysis solutions including the new SSA-X Single Source Analyzer (E5055A), the PNA-X Network Analyzer (N5247B), the new VXG Signal Generator (M9484C) with proprietary direct digital synthesizer (DDS) sources, plus modulation distortion software. Field Signal Analysis: Keysight will demonstrate FieldFox Handheld (N9953B), a light (~7 lbs.), powerful field test solution that ensures the quality of the network and beam performance when transitioning to 5G enabling customers to connect without issues.

Keysight will demonstrate FieldFox Handheld (N9953B), a light (~7 lbs.), powerful field test solution that ensures the quality of the network and beam performance when transitioning to 5G enabling customers to connect without issues. gNB Design and Validation: Keysight will demonstrate how to quickly perform transmit (Tx) and receive (Rx) measurements to accelerate the development of next generation 5G base stations (gNB) including Keysight's new M9484C VXG signal generator, UXA Signal Analyzer (N9042B), RCal Receiver Calibrator (U9361F), Frequency Extender (V3080A) to reach 110 GHz, UXR Infinium oscilloscope (1104A), DC Power Analyzer (N6705C), as well as phased array antennas and positioners.

Keysight will demonstrate how to quickly perform transmit (Tx) and receive (Rx) measurements to accelerate the development of next generation 5G base stations (gNB) including Keysight's new M9484C VXG signal generator, UXA Signal Analyzer (N9042B), RCal Receiver Calibrator (U9361F), Frequency Extender (V3080A) to reach 110 GHz, UXR Infinium oscilloscope (1104A), DC Power Analyzer (N6705C), as well as phased array antennas and positioners. mmWave Design: Keysight will demonstrate PathWave Advanced Design software, which enables 3D layout and assembly for multi-technology RF modules, including RF integrated circuits (RFIC), monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMIC), wafer-level packaging and printed circuit boards (PCBs). Keysight will also demonstrate the new PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) 2023, an integrated design and simulation software that rapidly addresses increasing design complexity and higher frequencies in the radio frequency (RF) and microwave industry.

Keysight 6G Solutions

6G Component Analysis Keysight will demonstrate wideband sub-THz component development analysis including Keysight's PNA-X Network Analyzer, Arbitrary Waveform Generator (M8199A), Millimeter-wave Test Set Controller (N5292A) and Virginia Diodes frequency extenders.

Keysight will demonstrate wideband sub-THz component development analysis including Keysight's PNA-X Network Analyzer, Arbitrary Waveform Generator (M8199A), Millimeter-wave Test Set Controller (N5292A) and Virginia Diodes frequency extenders. Sub-THz Wideband Testbed: Keysight will demonstrate a sub-THz testbed with more than 10-30 GHz of bandwidth and can transmit and receive 144 GHz signals which enables research at the wider bandwidths, sub-terahertz frequencies and faster data rates (up to 100 Gbps), currently being considered for 6G. This includes Keysight's Arbitrary Waveform Generator (M8195A), VXG Microwave Signal Generator (M9384B), UXR Infinium oscilloscope (1104A), PathWave Signal Generation and Vector Signal Analysis software.

Keysight Satellite Communication Solutions

RF System Digital Twin: Keysight will demonstrate PathWave System Design (SystemVue) software which enables RF system and phased array designers to perform system-level circuit designs by quickly and easily connecting system, baseband and hardware verification tools.

Keysight will demonstrate PathWave System Design (SystemVue) software which enables RF system and phased array designers to perform system-level circuit designs by quickly and easily connecting system, baseband and hardware verification tools. RF-Digital Domain Test: Keysight will demonstrate how to reduce weeks of in-house measurement and data analysis efforts in a few minutes with single measurements using hundreds of frequency points. The solution combines Keysight's PNA-X Network Analyzer (N524xB), VXG Vector Signal Generator (M9484C), and a DUT with controller to deliver industry-first capabilities that include receiver noise figure and third-order intercept point (IP3) measurements.

Keysight will demonstrate how to reduce weeks of in-house measurement and data analysis efforts in a few minutes with single measurements using hundreds of frequency points. The solution combines Keysight's PNA-X Network Analyzer (N524xB), VXG Vector Signal Generator (M9484C), and a DUT with controller to deliver industry-first capabilities that include receiver noise figure and third-order intercept point (IP3) measurements. Wideband Satellite Test: Keysight will demonstrate a "digital twin" satellite test application by correlating measurements using Keysight's VXG Vector Signal Generator (M9484C), UXA Signal Analyzer (N9042B), and RCal Receiver Calibrator with simulation from PathWave System Design (SystemVue) software.

Keysight Automotive Solutions

AV Radar Simulation: Keysight will demonstrate the next-generation 79 GHz Radar Target Simulator (RTS), E8719A, with instantaneous 5 GHz bandwidth, which is future-proof for 4D and wider band short range radar, improving distance resolution and enabling closer simulation of objects.

Additional Information: Keysight at European Microwave Week Media Activities: Contact Geri LaCombe to schedule media briefings and solution demonstrations.

Keysight technology experts are also hosting a number of workshops with several papers where attendees can learn more about key topics as follows:

September 25, 09:00-13:00 Advances in Nonlinear Component Modeling and Digital Predistortion under Modulated Signal Conditions. Chair: Nizar Messaoudi, Keysight Technologies

RF component testing under wideband modulated signals with a vector network analyzer by Jean-Pierre Teyssier, Keysight Technologies

Advances in modelling and inverse modelling based on Modulation Distortion measurements by Jan Verspecht, Keysight Technologies

September 25, 09:00-18:00 Microwave Design and Metrology for Quantum Computing

Cryogenic device characterization for quantum computing systems by Suren Singh, Keysight Technologies

September 26, 14:20-14:40 The Automotive Forum

The Journey of the Interference Mitigation Design and Verification by Francesco Spadafora, Keysight Technologies

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow's technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005637/en/

Contacts:

Geri Lynne LaCombe, Americas/Europe

+1 303 662 4748

geri_lacombe@keysight.com

Fusako Dohi, Asia

+81 42 660-2162

fusako_dohi@keysight.com