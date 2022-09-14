Nauto Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering an Innovative Platform that Helps Predict and Prevent Collisions and High-Risk Driving Behaviors

Nauto increases the safety of vehicle fleets by leveraging its unique predictive artificial intelligence (AI) Platform

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American Fleet Safety in Vehicle Leasing Industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Nauto with the 2022 Customer Value Leadership Award for its comprehensive AI-powered driver and vehicle safety platform that can significantly reduce collisions and safeguards drivers' lives. Nauto delivers a disruptive AI-based platform for commercial fleets that automatically analyzes risk in real-time and is designed to alert drivers to help them avoid collisions, improve performance, and reduce risky driving behaviors.





Nauto's platform represents a breakthrough over conventional driver assistance systems (ADAS) that focus mainly on rear ending collisions. Nauto's superior AI capability results in an automatic enhancement of driver performance, reducing risky behaviors such as distraction, drowsiness, and cellphone use by up to 80%, which covers a much broader set of risks than what ADAS addresses today.

"Although there are devices in the market to monitor the driver, Nauto offers a highly accurate and efficient AI-based platform to provide real-time in-cab alerts to drivers and it also optionally alerts the fleet manager, to help significantly prevent collisions and offering an edge over conventional ADAS and video telematics," said Amrish Nagarajan, Senior Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Nauto's high performance AI directly leads to automatic driver performance improvement, without manager intervention, of up to 80% reduction in risky behaviors such as severe distraction, within weeks which can drive collision frequency and collision loss reductions typically in the 40-80% range over the following months."

Additionally, with its comprehensive driver scoring system VERA(R) (Visually Enhanced Risk Assessment), Nauto provides a reliable safety assessment dashboard that delivers timely and detailed driving reports, scoring drivers' behaviors and enhancing their driving skills with customized training based on their reports. VERA has proven to be a very cost-effective solution for fleet managers since it provides an excellent method for identifying a fleet's riskiest drivers for further coaching as well as top performers for appropriate recognition and rewards. It also enables fleets to get better prices from insurance companies.

With Nauto's ongoing innovations, the company has differentiated itself from its competitors, protecting the assets of its customers and the lives of thousands of drivers. For this reason, Nauto is increasing its customer base, and experiencing high growth as awareness about AI-powered video safety solutions expands.

"Nauto allows drivers to self-improve their skills and fleet managers to identify high-risk drivers and provide coaching, aided by Nauto's tools and coaching workflows for one-to-one training," noted Amrish. "Nauto outperforms industry competitors with its AI-based fleet safety technology and adds value to customers throughout the product life cycle. It saves costs for companies and improves driving behavior, helping save lives and ensuring high safety and sustainability standards. Nauto can provide a rapid RoI with typical savings of 3-5x the investment and providing a return in 4-9 months."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes Nauto's unique focus on augmenting its customers' value, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

