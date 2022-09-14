A Reinforced Management Team with the Directoire +

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005756/en/

Agathe Bousquet, President Publicis Groupe France (Photo: DR)

The Supervisory Board (Conseil de Surveillance) of Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] (Paris:PUB) met on September 14, 2022, under the chairmanship of Maurice Lévy, to discuss the Groupe's major strategic direction and management bodies. Having anticipated market evolutions and the advertisers needs in a world disrupted by technology, Publicis Groupe is now in a very favorable position to face the challenges ahead.

The Nominating Committee, chaired by Ms. Elisabeth Badinter, worked closely with the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and the Chairman of the Management Board (Directoire) to present the following proposals, which were unanimously approved by the Board:

The mandate of Arthur Sadoun as Chairman (Président du Directoire) and CEO of Publicis Groupe is renewed for four years;

Mandates of Management Board members Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner, Secretary General, and Michel-Alain Proch, CFO, are renewed for four years;

At the proposal of Arthur Sadoun, the management team is reinforced with the Directoire , to prepare the Groupe for the future. This new management team is made up of highly qualified individuals who have demonstrated great mastery of operations in their role: Carla Serrano, Chief Strategy Officer Publicis Groupe Dave Penski, CEO Publicis Media U.S. Nigel Vaz, CEO Publicis Sapient Agathe Bousquet, President Publicis Groupe France

, to prepare the Groupe for the future. This new management team is made up of highly qualified individuals who have demonstrated great mastery of operations in their role:

Additionally, Steve King, who accompanied the Groupe in its exceptional rise, takes on new responsibilities outside of the Management Board. Appointed Chairman of Publicis Groupe Europe, he will continue to work for some major clients, and bring his experience to the Groupe's future talents. Maurice Lévy and the entire Supervisory Board have thanked Steve King for the remarkable work throughout his career, which began at Saatchi Saatchi and continued after the acquisition of the network by the Groupe: "His career is that of a great professional who has always had the success of clients and teams at heart, while representing our values

At the end of the Supervisory Board meeting, Maurice Lévy, Chairman of the Supervisory Board declared: "The Supervisory Board would like to express to Arthur Sadoun its great satisfaction with the exceptional performance of the Groupe in recent years. The results achieved after bold moves such as the creation of the Marcel platform, the repositioning of Publicis Sapient and the acquisition and successful integration of Epsilon command admiration. The composition of this new management team, the Directoire a formula that has proven its worth in the past, has been the subject of very thorough work, carried out with and at the proposal of Arthur Sadoun. This team will be in charge of operationalizing the "Power of One" in an even deeper, broader and more demanding way, with the integration of the e-commerce solutions now inseparable from all dimensions of marketing and business transformation. I join the Supervisory Board in warmly congratulating Arthur Sadoun and his new management team, assuring them of the Board's support in the pursuit of their action towards new successes."

Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO said: "I would like to thank the Supervisory Board and Maurice Lévy in particular, for their continued support and trust. In the past five years, Publicis has faced many challenges, but thanks to the incredible efforts of our people and very strong fondation built over almost a century by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet and Maurice Lévy today we are a stronger, bigger and better company. With a new management team, the Directoire that uniquely combines the best of data, creative, media, and technology, to the Power the One, we are ready to further partner with our clients in their transformation, and help them lead the way in the new age of commerce."

Carla Serrano, Chief Strategy Officer Publicis Groupe

Carla Serrano is the Chief Strategy Officer of Publicis Groupe and CEO of Publicis NY. In her current role, she draws on her background in strategy, integration and leadership to incorporate transformative thinking in all aspects of Groupe agency operations and in service of the Groupe's clients and businesses. Carla is also President of Le Truc, a New York City-based center of creative excellence for clients, converging 600+ creatives, producers, and creative strategists from Publicis Groupe New York agencies.

Carla has a true passion about mentoring the next generation and advancing the DE&I agenda. She sits on the Publicis Groupe Diversity Progress Council, which measures progress and evaluates Publicis Groupe's actions on DE&I initiatives.

Dave Penski, CEO Publicis Media US

Dave Penski leads Publicis Media's agency brands and capabilities across the US, and has oversight of its global investment arm, Publicis Media Exchange (PMX). He is also a member of Publicis Groupe's US ComEx.

A Publicis veteran for more than two decades, Penski is managing operations across all media practices as well as disciplines dedicated to partnerships and performance.

Throughout his tenure at Publicis Media, he has made it his mission to foster a robust and enriching environment for all employees. He is responsible for creating a number of best-in-class initiatives, including Vision for Excellence, Zenith Gives Back and the Media Trainee Program, which creates a sturdy pipeline of diverse entry-level talent for Publicis Media and its agencies.

Nigel Vaz, CEO Publicis Sapient

Nigel Vaz is the CEO of Publicis Sapient, the digital business transformation company, focused on helping companies to thrive in a world that is increasingly digital. With expertise spanning strategy, product, experience, engineering and data, Publicis Sapient helps businesses sustain relevance by adapting to change and capturing value through digital.

In more than two decades with the company, Nigel has acted as a strategic advisor on complex transformation initiatives with clients across geographies and a range of industries including financial services, automotive, retail, consumer products, and telecommunications, media technology (TMT).

Nigel is author of the bestselling business title Digital Business Transformation How Established Companies Sustain Competitive Advantage from Now to Next, based on years of partnering with clients to harness the power of digital.

Agathe Bousquet, President Publicis Groupe France

Agathe Bousquet joined Publicis Groupe in September 2017, when she was appointed as President of Publicis Groupe France.

In her role, she has accelerated the momentum of "The Power of One", by bringing together the 5000 employees in all agency activities of Publicis in France, whether they are creative, data, media or dedicated to digital transformation, and establishing the Groupe as the strategic partner in the transformation journey of its clients in France and globally.

Agathe is particularly involved in CSR initiatives. She began her career in the world of associations and joined Havas Group in 2001, where she held various positions before being promoted to president of Havas Paris in 2012.

About Publicis Groupe The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 90,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com Twitter:@PublicisGroupe Facebook LinkedIn YouTube Viva la Difference!

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005756/en/

Contacts:

Publicis Groupe

Delphine Stricker

Communications Director

+33 (0)6 38 81 40 00

delphine.stricker@publicisgroupe.com

Alessandra Girolami

Investor Relations Director

+33 (0)1 44 43 77 88

alessandra.girolami@publicisgroupe.com