bonyf NV: 25% increase in turnover in H1 2022

25% increase in turnover in H1 2022 Continued commercial efforts to attain new customers Ghent (Belgium), 14 September 2022, 6:00 p.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort expert, announces a strong growth in turnover for the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021.

In EURK 06/2022 06/2021 Variation Unaudited data Turnover 1,406 1,123 +25.2% The 2021 financial year showed a comparative growth of 14% for bonyf. This trend has accelerated in the first half of 2022 with invoicing of EUR1,406K, ie. an increase of 25%. bonyf benefited from the favourable sales trend of its OlivaFix range of denture adhesive creams, which grew by more than 37% to EUR250K over the H1 period. Containing 30% olive oil, the OlivaFix range of adhesive creams are safer than most denture adhesive creams found on the market, which contain a variety of petrochemicals. One of the most common ingredients in denture adhesive creams is petrolatum, also known as vaseline/petroleum jelly, a potential carcinogenic, according to the office ECHA website (https://echa.europa.eu/fr/substance-information/-/substanceinfo/100.029.428) bonyf appointed Mr Ben Mettepenningen as International Business Manager to support its growth trajectory resulting in promising prospects in several countries. The company will continue its business development policy based on the launch of new innovative products and the acquisition of strategic customers. While taking into account the adverse effects of inflation, bonyf confirms its objective of achieving a strong growth in turnover. bonyf's strengths . Products with patented formulations . Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations . Proven clinical efficacy . Commercial presence in 37 countries . Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability . A fast-growing oral and dental care market About bonyf Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care products. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. Learn more at https://bonyf.com bonyf Press Relations Jean-Pierre Bogaert CapValue investor@bonyf.com info@capvalue.fr +33 1 80 81 50 00

