Mercans, the global payroll technology leader, has been named a Leader in NelsonHall's annual NEAT assessment of the leading payroll companies across the globe. NelsonHall has ranked Mercans highly as a Multi-Country Payroll firm for its ability to meet the future needs of global payroll clients as well as for its ability to deliver immediate benefits to its clients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005728/en/

Payroll Services NEAT 2022 Mercans MCP (Graph: AETOSWire)

"We are delighted that NelsonHall has recognized Mercans as a leader in the global payroll industry. There is no other solution available in the market that enables clients to generate payrolls across 160 countries on a single platform," said Andre Voolaid, Mercans' CTO.

Mercans' Chief Operating Officer, K A Viswanathan added, "Mercans continues to disrupt the payroll industry by doing what no other provider has been able to accomplish. We deliver global payroll services without using sub-contractors or third-party software. Our end-to-end payroll software integrates seamlessly with all major HCM solutions or can be used as a stand-alone digital payroll platform. Companies of any size can finally achieve full automation of their international payroll operations while reducing their operating costs.

Liz Rennie, NelsonHall's HR Technology and Services Research Director said, "Mercans is a Leader in the multi-country payroll services market, offering 160-country payroll services through a single platform, HR Blizz, one of the largest payroll engines available in the market. The single payroll engine approach delivers a hassle-free multi-country payroll process, enabling clients to benefit from cost reductions. Mercans' leadership position is also a result of its flexibility in offering both SaaS and managed payroll services, as well as bringing strong capability with an experienced and efficient team that is greatly valued by its clients."

Mercans' proprietary payroll platform HR Blizz is fully integrated with many human capital management platforms, including Workday, UKG, Dayforce, SuccessFactors, Oracle, and Darwinbox, as well as with the leading ERP solutions and local statutory authorities.

NelsonHall also ranked Mercans as a Leader in its Digital payroll and Comprehensive Payroll categories. This is a testament to Mercans' industry-leading ability to deliver fully automated and digitalized global payroll solution, while delivering outstanding customer services and compliance experience across 160 countries.

"Our in-country service delivery and compliance teams, coupled with the best technology in the industry, have made Mercans a game changer in the payroll industry. We have changed the global payroll and we are excited that this has been noticed by NelsonHall," concluded Tatyana Domovits, the CEO of Mercans Group.

About Mercans

Mercans is a global leader in payroll technology and employer of record services. Mercans' revolutionary global payroll platform, HR Blizz enables SMBs and enterprise businesses to manage payrolls across 160 countries. With 20 years of global payroll expertise, Mercans delivers the full spectrum of HR services through a single, secure global platform. Visit www.mercans.com

LinkedIn

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., Continental Europe, and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

*Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005728/en/

Contacts:

Mohsin Khan

hello@mercans.com

Berkeley Square House, 2nd Floor, Berkeley Square, London, UK