GHP Noetic Science-Psychedelic Pharma Inc.: GHP Noetic Science-Psychedelic Pharma Announces Reinstatement of Trading and Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2022 / GHP Noetic Science-Psychedelic Pharma Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:PSYF.P), a Capital Pool Company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), is pleased to announce that trading in its common shares on the TSXV will resume effective at market open on September 16, 2022.

Trading has been halted since February 2021 when the Company announced a proposed Qualifying Transaction with Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (the "Transaction"). The Company announced in May that the Transaction would not be proceeding.

In connection with the reinstatement of trading, the Company provides the following corporate updates:

Company Overview

As a Capital Pool Company, the Company's assets are comprised only of cash and it does not conduct any active business.

Between February 2021 and April 2022, the Company worked to advance the Transaction. Since announcing that it will not be completing the Transaction, the Company has been focussed on identifying new target businesses and/or assets with which to complete its Qualifying Transaction. As of the date of this release, the Company has not entered into any binding agreement with respect to a potential Qualifying Transaction.

Board and Management

The Company's board of directors is currently comprised of Paul Barbeau, Warren Wright, Sa'ad Shah, George Main and Andrew Jolley.

Mr. Barbeau is the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Warren Wright is Chief Financial Officer and Sa'ad Shah is Secretary.

The Company's Audit Committee is comprised of Warren Wright, George Main and Andrew Jolley.

About GHP

GHP is a Capital Pool Company (as defined in the policies of the Exchange). Its principal business activity is to identify and evaluate opportunities to acquire assets or business.

Incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, GHP is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. Its common shares (each, a "GHP Share") are listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol PSYF.P.

For further information, please contact:

Paul Barbeau, GHP

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: 613.777.2327

Email: paul@noeticfund.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

SOURCE: GHP Noetic Science-Psychedelic Pharma Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/716005/GHP-Noetic-Science-Psychedelic-Pharma-Announces-Reinstatement-of-Trading-and-Corporate-Update