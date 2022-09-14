CMiC Launches CONSTRUCT: The Next Generation Construction ERP

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2022 / CMiC, a leading provider of robust accounting and project management software solutions for construction and capital project firms, announced the launch of CONSTRUCT - the next generation construction ERP. Developed to meet the evolving business needs of construction firms and help them futureproof operational processes, this AI-enabled suite of solutions allows teams to effectively control project changes, manage material suppliers and subcontractor tasks, enhance communications and collaboration, streamline bidding processes, and improve document management. In addition, it equips managers to track labor productivity, manage labor budgets and payroll and maintain the schedule of their field teams with accuracy.

Innovation by Design and Impactful by Delivery: CONSTRUCT's Intuitive UI, Robust Capabilities and Mobile Functionality Will Supercharge Construction Teams

Purpose-built for the construction industry on a Single Database Platform, this suite of solutions - through its advanced mobile functionality - is designed to help your firm streamline data collection, optimize workflow management, and encourage collaboration across your organization. A distinct feature of CONSTRUCT is its consistent user interface across iOS, Android and the Web, with solid offline support, so project teams can concentrate on their work instead of connectivity.

Key applications that are being unveiled for this initial launch include CONSTRUCT Project Management, CONSTRUCT Employee Self Service, and CONSTRUCT Crew Time - all across the mobile and web versions. This array of capabilities will provide business benefits to a wide spectrum of business functions, further reinforcing the applicability and overall value that CONSTRUCT delivers.

According to Steve Cangiano, VP of Product, " as a product leader in the construction software space, my team and I are committed to driving product innovation. The CONSTRUCT suite is a testament to our focus and effort on next generation solutions to provide our customers the best user experience and help them elevate performance in both the short and long term ."

The Commitment to Propelling Customer Success: The Driving Force Behind CONSTRUCT

CMiC's long-lived quest to drive customer satisfaction is what enables them to continuously strengthen partnerships, perfect their product offering and secure their foothold within the construction software space. In fact, this is how the idea of CONSTRUCT was born.

By incorporating customer feedback captured from their customer-facing teams and platforms, leaders at CMiC have always been two steps ahead in developing their product roadmap. Recognizing the need to address existing and emerging business challenges - not to mention the ability to keep pace with an ever-evolving industry - their product leaders knew that they needed a solution that would address these issues. It's safe to say that at CMiC, "product never sleeps."

The First Step of Many: The CONSTRUCT Suite Product Roadmap

This initial rollout of the CONSTRUCT solutions suite is only the beginning. With additional applications already in development, there are no signs of slowing down. Over time, their plan is to continue to release more applications under the CONSTRUCT brand to continue to fulfill their goal of helping their customers drive productivity.

In the words Gord Rawlins, President and CEO, " as a customer-first organization, we have demonstrated a laser focus on continuously improving our product and solutions offerings throughout our 45-year history. While we feel a sense of pride of everything that we produce, every now and then, there are some product offerings that stand out above the crowd - the CONSTRUCT suite, without question, happens to be one of them ."

For more information about CMiC's industry-leading solutions, visit www.cmicglobal.com.

Media Inquiries

Shirin Ali

Director of Marketing - CMiC

shirin.ali@cmicglobal.com

About CMiC

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified ERP and Field solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC's powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets - from a Single Database Platform. With customers throughout North America, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR's Top 200 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. For more information, please visit www.cmicglobal.com.

SOURCE: CMiC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/715490/CMiC-Launches-CONSTRUCT-The-Next-Generation-Construction-ERP