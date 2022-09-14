Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2022) - EGF Theramed Health Corp. (CSE: TMED) (OTC Pink: EVAHF) (FSE: AUHP) (the "Company" of "EGF") has secured a term sheet agreement with Reef Capital, pursuant to which the lender will loan up to $10-million to EGF Theramed in ten tranches of $500,000.00 each. The Company may use any and all proceeds raised pursuant to the issuance of the Notes for acquisitions, working capital, and general corporate purposes, as determined by the Company's Board of Directors and its senior executive management team.

Simple interest shall accrue on the outstanding Principal Amount at a rate of 12% per annum, calculated on the basis of a 365-day year for the actual number of days elapsed (the "Interest," and together with the Principal Amount, the "Note Indebtedness"), which the Interest will be payable monthly in cash or common shares of the Company, unless converted in accordance with the terms hereof.

Upon the occurrence of certain events of default, or a change of control, the convertible debentures may at the discretion of the lender call for payment immediately of Principal and Interest outstanding at 125%.

The Company will pay for all of the Investor's due diligence and legal fees in relation to the transactions proposed in this Term Sheet, with an initial deposit of $50,000 and any remaining balance deducted from the gross proceeds from the Transaction, subject to an overall cap of $60,000 upon closing of the first tranche.

"The cannabis and psychedelic opportunities for well-funded experienced management groups are more advantageous than ever," states Connor Yuen, EGF's chief executive officer. "This new capital will allow us to take a strong strategic advantage on investment opportunities in retail prospects, and other cash flow operations that have had depressed valuations over the last period."

EGF is a consumer technology company engaged in the provision of biomedical online services for monitoring and treating common health problems. The Company, through its subsidiaries, has assets and technologies used in the extraction and purification of botanical extracts and the creation of extract formulations, as well as medical monitoring device technology. The Company is working to collaborate with other companies for medical technology, equipment protocols and laboratory SOPs.

