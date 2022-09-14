Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2022) - Golden Share Resources Corporation (TSXV: GSH) ("Golden Share" or the "Company") announces today that Chief Executive Officer Nick Zeng will step down as Chairman and CEO due to health concerns. Mr. Wes Roberts, currently a Director of the Company, will act as interim Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Zhen Huang has assumed the role of Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Zeng states that "It has been great to work with the dedicated team at Golden Share over the years and I am thankful to have such a capable Board and Management Team to carry on."

The Management and Board of Directors of the Company thank Nick for his service and leadership over the past 8 years.

In other news, the Company has received the final payment of two million shares of Midex Resources Ltd. ("Midex") for the Berens River project. The Company now holds four million shares of Midex. Please see Golden Share press release dated September 2, 2020 for more information. Midex is currently exploring the Berens River project for Lithium, Gold and Silver. For additional details of that work visit www.midexresources.com.

About Golden Share

Golden Share is a natural resource company exploring in Ontario, Canada. Golden Share plans to commence drilling the best primary targets of the Ogoki Project for diamonds, and the Kagiami Project for base metals, mainly copper and nickel, key materials for clean energy development. The carefully developed drilling program, which could potentially lead to exciting discoveries, provides the possibly best rewards for exploration dollars in a short term.

For more information, please visit www.goldenshare.ca

Golden Share Resources Corporation

Fleming Huang, President

E-mail: info@goldenshare.ca

