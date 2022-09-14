Alterman's New Campus in Live Oak to be Designed by Studio8 Architects

LIVE OAK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2022 / Texas electric contractor Alterman announced today that Austin and San Antonio-based Studio8 Architects will design its new 19.7-acre corporate campus to be located at the junction of Gateway Blvd. and M.M. Loop 1604 along IH-35 in Live Oak. The master-planned campus will include support functions for all Alterman locations, along with offices for its San Antonio staff and fabrication facilities that will allow the company to create opportunities for innovation and collaboration.

Alterman and Studio8 are working with Whiting-Turner Construction to break ground on September 15, 2022, with the anticipated move-in date of January 2024.

The employee-owned company is embracing its location along the growing San Antonio-Austin corridor and will be a major presence at this highway intersection, which is currently being expanded. The campus will include ample outdoor areas for employees to enjoy breaks, lunches, meetings and other gatherings as well as space for future expansion. A 27,000-gallon rainwater collection cistern will be used to irrigate the landscape. Alterman plans to be a community partner, not only as a great place to work, but also as a steward of the land and a friendly, outgoing neighbor.

"We didn't know Studio8, and when they came in, they wowed us with their understanding of who we are," said Alterman President/CEO Greg Padalecki. "Immediately we knew that we had found a group of individuals who completely aligned with our values and goals. Studio8 are driving progress in this build and we wouldn't be in this position we are today without their incredible work. The energy they bring to the table is unlike many others in their field."

"Collaborating with Alterman and our consultants has been a lot of fun for the team," said Studio8 Principal Megan Moshier. "Phase one of the campus is planned to have two buildings totaling roughly 200,000 (199,765) square feet. The campus will hold office space for all three of Alterman's divisions and a logistics building. The design concept for these buildings and the site fully aligns with Alterman's mission and its commitment to its employees and the community."

Alterman plans to make the most of the campus as the company continues to grow. The campus will create training centers for office employees as well as electricians and technicians, which will greatly expand the company's current capabilities. Moshier said, "The thoughtful and thorough programming and master planning process was a result of getting to know Alterman's employees. Seeing this project come to life and grow with Alterman is very exciting."

The design also accommodates Alterman's many employee events held throughout the year, including an area for the Alterman Beefmasters to hold cook-offs, and a large courtyard for family parties and holiday celebrations.

"This campus not only allows a better workflow, but also the ability to cater to our employees more effectively and more often," Padalecki said. "And, it reflects our commitment to innovation and anticipates the way we will work in the future."

The construction team includes Project Control as owner's representative, Pape Dawson as civil engineer, Rialto Studio as landscape architect, Clear Zimmerman as MEP engineer, and Dunaway as structural engineer.

About Alterman

Alterman is a Texas electrical contractor that performs the full scope of electrical construction. Starting in 1923 Alterman focused on building the city of San Antonio with electrical construction and service. In the past two decades, Alterman has expanded its capabilities through low voltage technologies along with industrial construction and system automation. More recently, the company has turned its sights on growing geographically across the state of Texas and being a progressive and innovative contractor.

About Studio8 Architects

Studio8 Architects is a full-service architecture and interior design firm founded in Austin in 2003 and in San Antonio in 2011. Studio8 takes a collaborative approach to design forming an alliance with clients that is founded in the environment they create for themselves They are experts at pairing people with places and known for process over style. Recipient of numerous design awards, Studio8 received the 2021 Firm Achievement Award from the Austin chapter of the American Institute of Architects. Studio8 and its team of creatives, strategists and thinkers are committed to building equitable communities, sustainable design and people-centered architecture.

