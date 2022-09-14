Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2022) - Everyday People Financial Corp. (TSXV: EPF) ("Everyday People" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based financial technology and consumer financing company, is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Generation IACP Inc. ("GIACP") to provide services as a market maker in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable legislation. Under the agreement, GIACP will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month payable quarterly in advance at the direction of GIACP. The initial term of the agreement is six months from the date of execution and the agreement will automatically renew for an additional six-month term unless Everyday People provides written notice of termination to GIACP at least 30 days prior to the end of the term. Commencing on the first anniversary of the agreement, the fee payable to GIACP will automatically increase annually by 3.0%. No stock options are being granted and no compensation other than as stated above is payable in connection with the engagement. GIACP and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither GIACP nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. GIACP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities. GIACP, established in 1998, is a Toronto-based, independently owned, investment dealer providing innovative solutions for institutional, corporate and individual clients in Canada and abroad.

About Everyday People Financial Corp.

Everyday People is a financial technology and consumer financing company founded on the belief that everyone deserves access to credit, instant payments, and the opportunity for homeownership. Through our technology driven ecosystem, our alternative and specialty credit financing programs offer credit and payment cards, prepaid card programs, homeownership facilitation, consumer lending, and credit collection services. Our Mission is to help our clients be their best financial selves and our goal is to offer the kinds of credit products and services that help everyday people add extraordinary value to their everyday lives. For more information visit: www.everydaypeoplefinancial.com.

