Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2022) - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) (OTCQB: RIINF) (FSE: 2ZR) ("Braveheart" or the "Company") announced today that an up-dated Ground Control Management Plan ("GCMP") for its Bull River Mine ("BRM") project has been completed. The GCMP was prepared by North Rock Mining Solutions Inc., reviewed and certified by J. Roland Tosney, P.Eng.

This is an important milestone for the Company as the GCMP underpins the overall mine design. Underground mining activities at the BRM are regulated through the BC Mines Act and the related 2021 Health Safety and Reclamation Code for Mines in BC ("HSRC"). This requires specific geotechnical controls to be maintained to achieve compliance and ensure a safe working environment. The GCMP is an essential component of the Joint Application Information Requirements for the Mines Act and Environmental Management Act Permit application, currently under review by the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation ("EMLI") and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy ("ENV").

The BRM is fully developed and dewatered to a vertical depth of 350 metres with 21,000 metres of underground developments in terms of ramps, raises and sill drifting. Underground workings were developed between 1996 and 2010. In Phase One of the restart of the BRM, the Company plans to process a 180,000-tonne stockpile of mineralized material, already on surface, consisting of copper, gold and silver. In Phase Two of the restart, the Company plans to resume development and mining activities in the underground at a rate of 700 tonnes per day. Approximately 75% of the current underground Resource is accessible from current workings with seven lateral or sill drifts already established in the mineralized structures. A restart of the underground operations will require rehabilitation of some of the existing developments as well as submission of a detailed mine design and method of underground development. The Company currently plans to use a combination of over-hand cut and fill and longhole stoping as the primary extraction methods. Underground voids will be backfilled with a combination of unconsolidated waste rock and paste and/or cemented backfill. The GCMP will provide guidance to mine engineers and geologists in the design of underground workings and provide management and supervision with a plan for monitoring quality control of ground support.

About Braveheart Resources Inc.

Braveheart is a mining company primarily focused on two near-term copper production assets in Canada. Braveheart's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project (>135MM lbs of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. Braveheart's latest acquisition is the 100% owned Thierry Mine project (>1,300MM lbs of copper) near Pickle Lake, Ontario which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, nickel, silver, palladium, platinum and gold.

Contact Information

Braveheart Resources Inc.

Ian Berzins

President & Chief Executive Officer

M: +1-403-512-8202

E: iberzins@braveheartresources.com

Website: www.braveheartresources.com

