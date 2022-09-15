EasyMining Services Sweden AB: EasyMining is one of the finalists for world's largest environmental award

Stockholm, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

EasyMining has been announced as one of six finalists for the 2022 Curt Bergfors Food Planet Prize.

EasyMining, an innovation company in the Ragn-Sells Group, has been announced as one of six finalists for the 2022 Curt Bergfors Food Planet Prize. The nomination is a recognition of EasyMinings' technologies for recycling key fertiliser nutrients from waste. The two ultimate winners will each receive a prize sum of 2 million USD, making the Food Planet Prize the world's largest environmental award.

The entry for the award consists of three separate, patented methods for recovering and recycling the three main nutrients crucial to agricultural fertiliser: Ash2Phos for phosphorus, Aqua2N for nitrogen, and Ash2Salt for potassium. Without these three key nutrients, it would be impossible for farmers all over the world to grow the food we need, especially as Earth's population is expected to keep growing rapidly.

- Today's sourcing and handling of these three nutrients is deeply problematic. It contributes heavily to climate change, pollutes the environment, and overshoots crucial planetary boundaries, and creates dependencies. With our methods, we want to contribute to a thorough reform of the entire global food system, says Anna Lundbom, Marketing Director at EasyMining.

Phosphorus comes from phosphate mines. In addition to the large climate impact of this extraction method, most of the world's known phosphate reserves are polluted with heavy metals like cadmium and uranium. Still, the majority of phosphorus-rich sewage sludge goes to waste in landfills. The Ash2Phos technology extracts more than 90 percent of the phosphorus from incinerated sludge, while getting rid of pollutants.

- According to the UN, the world is headed for a hunger crisis of historic proportions, partly fuelled by a shortage of fertiliser. We are extremely proud that the jury recognises our efforts to produce fertiliser nutrients from waste streams that are available in every country on the planet, says Pär Larshans, Sustainability Director at Ragn-Sells.

The finalists are announced over the course of two weeks, three each week. So far, the other known finalists are Apeel and Wonderbag. The final decision on the two winners is made by a jury of ten experts in various fields, co-chaired by the Director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, Johan Rockström, and Michelin star chef and Director of MAD Academy, Magnus Nilsson.



The Curt Bergfors Foundation was established in 2019 by the Swedish entrepreneur Curt Bergfors, founder of the restaurant chain MAX Burgers. The Curt Bergfors Food Planet Prize is now the world's largest environmental award, aiming to accelerate the transition to sustainable food systems.



The Curt Bergfors Food Planet Prize

Launched in 2019, The Curt Bergfors Food Planet Prizeis the largest monetary award in the environmental arena. It rewards innovative solutions that can help the world shift to sustainable food systems within a ten-year timeframe. The purpose is to recognise visionaries who are working to rethink, re-engineer and reshape our food systems and enable them to make an impact. The two winners of Food Planet Prize are selected by a global ten-member jury, including the co-chairs Johan Rockström and Magnus Nilsson, and receive a 2 million USD prize sum.



Facts: EasyMining's circular nutrient solutions

Ash2Phos: The Ash2Phos process treats the ash from incinerated sewage sludge. The ash has a high concentration of phosphorus, iron, and aluminium, but also contains unwanted heavy metals such as cadmium. The high metal content is an obstacle for processing the ash with conventional methods. In the Ash2Phos process, sludge ash is treated in a wet chemical process for the recovery of phosphorus, aluminium, and iron as clean commercial products. Cadmium and other unwanted elements are separated out for disposal.



Ash2Salt: When flue gas from waste incineration is scrubbed and filtered, fly ash is formed and captured. This ash is classified as a hazardous waste due to high levels of pollutants, but also contains several desirable compounds, such as potassium and sodium salts. In the Ash2Salt process, the fly ash is washed, and three commercial salts are extracted from the wash liquid: sodium chloride, potassium chloride and calcium chloride. The ash residue that remains after the treatment does not have to be placed on special landfills for hazardous waste, and several industrial applications may be possible; research is ongoing.



Aqua2N: To prevent eutrophication, wastewater treatment plants remove nitrogen from sewage water. This is done using bacterial methods that release the nitrogen back into the atmosphere. The Aqua2N technology, by contrast, is a chemical method applied to the sludge liquor that is formed when water is separated from sludge solids. Here, nitrogen in the form of ammonium is captured by an adsorption chemical. Next, the captured ammonium is recovered in a conversion plant to be used as fertiliser, and the adsorption chemical is regenerated to be used again.



Detailed information about the Ash2Phos, Ash2Salt and Aqua2N technologies can be found on EasyMining's web site.

About EasyMining

EasyMining is an innovation company dedicated to closing nutrient cycles. We are owned by the Swedish environmental company Ragn-Sells. Our objective is to create new circular material flows in an efficient commercial way. We do this by inventing and implementing new technology that uses chemical solutions to recycle important materials.

