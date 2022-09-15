DURABOOK (Twinhead International Corp.): Durabook Launches First Fanless 8" Fully Rugged Tablet With Intel(R) 12th Gen CPU

R8 is the world's only fanless 8" fully rugged tablet with 12th Gen Intel Coreprocessors, offering a unique combination of outstanding performance and ultimate portability for the modern mobile worker.

TAIPEI, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Durabook , the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, announced today the launch of its new R8, the world's first fanless 8" fully rugged tablet featuring 12th generation Intel Core processors for exceptionally powerful performance.





"Durabook devices are designed to meet the increasing demands of field service workers operating across some of the most challenging sectors, including manufacturing, transportation, logistics, field services and utility industries, as well as law enforcement departments and government agencies," said Twinhead CEO Fred Kao. "These operatives often require both high performance and portability, which are two conflicting needs - now, there is R8. The R8 meets all of these requirements head-on, allowing workforces to boost efficiency and performance in even the harshest environments."

Revolutionary computing performance

The only 8" rugged tablet on the market equipped with 12th generation Intel Core processors, the R8 provides an unrivalled combination of power and portability, weighing just 0.86 kg (1.9 lbs). Its Pentium Gold CPU offers a performance that's up to 450% faster than competitor devices running on Intel Atom processors and up to 800% for devices using Intel Core processors. In addition, the tablet's Intel Iris Xe Graphics boost computing power to process large amounts of data, images and video feeds in real-time, providing a reliable mobile solution to support digital and remote operations for diverse professional applications.

Fanless design for the most challenging environments

The R8's fanless design offers boundless customisation capability and is purpose-built to manage the heaviest workloads while meeting the demands of the harshest environments, including oil and gas, and mining. Designed to fit in the palm of the hand for ultimate mobility, the R8 is made with durability in mind. Certified with MIL-STD-810H to withstand drops of up to 6 feet, the device also boasts IP66 and ANSI/UL C1D2 certification. This makes it the perfect tool for field service professionals in a wide range of industries who require remote support to capture and access critical information while accurately and efficiently running diagnostics in all conditions, including potentially explosive atmospheres.

Unparalleled clarity and ultimate functionality

Featuring an 8" LCD (1280x800) display with Durabook's proprietary DynaVue technology and up to 800 nits brightness, the R8 boasts exceptional viewing in every condition, including direct sunlight. Optimized for use in every challenging work environment, it also offers capacitive multi-touch performance with four user-selectable modes, whether using a stylus, finger, glove or in the rain for ultimate versatility. This latest rugged tablet also boasts supreme functionality. Expansion options include a barcode reader, ethernet RJ-45, serial port RS-232, RFID/NFC reader, smart card and magnet stripe reader to increase usability for workers operating outside the traditional office environment.

Exceptional connectivity with long-life capability

Durabook knows that field workers need reliable, resistant and highly versatile devices with continuous connectivity, so the R8 is built to meet these demands. Thunderbolt 4 technology offers more powerful, flexible connectivity with the modern workplace, while advanced wireless capability, including Intel WI-FI 6E AX211, Bluetooth V5.2, LTE and GPS improve communication and productivity in the field. In addition, the tablet's ultra-long battery life of up to 16 hours enables continuous performance, minimising downtime for maximum productivity, while its swappable battery means operatives can use the device across several shifts without having to stop and charge.

Availability

The new R8 starts at USD 1,249 and is available for purchase now.

About DURABOOK

Durabook is the core brand of Twinhead International Corporation in Taiwan, a world-renowned manufacturer of rugged mobile solutions for more than 30 years. All Durabook devices are designed, manufactured and tested to the highest standards to ensure maximum quality and reliability. Committed to engineering and service excellence, Durabook products have been widely adopted by government and enterprise customers including oil and gas, utilities, field service, military, and public safety for more than a decade.

