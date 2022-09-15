An Industry Leader and a New VP Join Kando's Journey to Make a Positive Impact on the UK Wastewater Scene

Kando's partnership with Scottish Water will utilize its innovative wastewater intelligence solution as a means of improving community health

TSUR YIGAL, Israel, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kando, a data intelligence solution provider specializing in wastewater analysis, today announced a new partnership with a water utility in the UK. Scottish Water has joined forces with Kando to implement its wastewater intelligence solution and bolster its ability to harness wastewater for the benefit of community and public health. Kando is also announcing that Dr. Andrew Engeli has joined the company as VP Community Health Strategy and Services to facilitate the company's growing outreach efforts.

The UK government increasingly sees wastewater treatment as a priority area. Raw sewage from storm overflows and constant emission of wastewater containing harmful pathogens is an escalating problem, and often water utilities are insufficiently equipped to respond to the public health challenges posed by these issues. Additionally, effective wastewater analysis can have a game-changing impact on community health, with modern technology capable of leveraging wastewater analysis to monitor the spread of viral diseases, or measure the impact of particular community health initiatives.

Kando's partnership with Scottish Water will see the company implement its cutting-edge wastewater management technology across hundreds of assets, equipping the water utility with a real-time alert system capable of unlocking a wide range of actionable insights.

"We were impressed by the offering, experience, and professionalism from Kando which should enable us to bring this wastewater treatment works back into compliance," said Steven Boon, Wastewater Treatment Area Manager for Scottish Water.

In addition to announcing its new partnership with Scottish Water, Kando is also welcoming experienced public health professional Dr. Andrew Engeli, who joins the company as VP Community Health Strategy and Services. Dr. Engeli was previously Deputy Director for Innovation at the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC) and Deputy Director for EMHP at the UK Health Security Agency, and his onboarding cements Kando's reputation as a leading player in the UK market.

"I am very excited to be working together," said Dr. Andrew Engeli, VP Community Health Strategy and Services for Kando. "Digital water - and digital wastewater - is the future, and Kando is leading the way, turning the vision of a smart, networked wastewater system into a reality that can improve communities and impact lives."

Kando has a proven track record of market leadership in the field of wastewater intelligence, having spearheaded Israel's efforts to track COVID-19 and its variants in collaboration with Israel's Ministry of Health, as well as partnering with numerous municipalities in the US, Europe, and beyond to implement its innovative technology.

About Kando

Kando is a smart wastewater big data solutions provider using IoT, original algorithms and artificial intelligence to enable utilities and municipalities to gain insight and control over their wastewater networks by detecting anomalies and public health threats and communicating their impact in real-time. Keeping the world's sewage systems hygienic and high-functioning, Kando helps save economic and environmental resources while bolstering public health. Kando operates in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia and Israel. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Israel. https://www.kando.eco/

About Scottish Water

Scottish Water provides drinking water to 2.46 million households and 150,000 business customers in Scotland.

The Scottish Government declared a climate emergency in 2019, and its Programme for Government announced an ambitious plan to become carbon neutral by 2045. Scottish Water responded to this target by committing to net zero emissions by 2040, a full five years earlier.

The company recognizes acknowledge that they will need to undergo a sweeping transformation over the next 25 years to achieve this and have worked with a panel of experts and their stakeholders, to develop a trailblazing route map, which sets out how they will lead their industry to net zero emissions by 2040 and beyond and make a greater contribution to Scotland's overall emissions ambition.

