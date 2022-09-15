Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Rockwool A/S - change in number of shares due to conversion of A shares to B shares

Due to conversion of A shares to B shares in Rockwool A/S, the number of shares in the company's share classes will be changed. The changes will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 16 September 2022. ISIN: DK0010219070 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Rockwool A ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 11,155,558 shares (DKK 111,555,580) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 238,668 shares (DKK 2,386,680) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 10,916,890 shares (DKK 109,168,900) ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook code: ROCK A ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3454 ---------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0010219153 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Rockwool B ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 10,465,151 shares (DKK 104,651,510) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 238,668 shares (DKK 2,386,680) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 10,703,819 shares (DKK 107,038,190) ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ROCK B ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3456 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66