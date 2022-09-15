Anzeige
WKN: 889488 ISIN: DK0010219153 Ticker-Symbol: R90 
GlobeNewswire
15.09.2022 | 10:05
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Rockwool A/S - change in number of shares due to conversion of A shares to B shares

Due to conversion of A shares to B shares in Rockwool A/S, the number of shares
in the company's share classes will be changed. The changes will take effect on
Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 16 September 2022. 



ISIN:         DK0010219070            
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Rockwool A             
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 11,155,558 shares (DKK 111,555,580)
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        238,668 shares (DKK 2,386,680)   
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  10,916,890 shares (DKK 109,168,900)
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook code:    ROCK A               
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3454                
----------------------------------------------------------



ISIN:         DK0010219153            
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Rockwool B             
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 10,465,151 shares (DKK 104,651,510)
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        238,668 shares (DKK 2,386,680)   
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  10,703,819 shares (DKK 107,038,190)
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      ROCK B               
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3456                
----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
