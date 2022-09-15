Li-Metal Corp.: Li-Metal Selected to Participate in Autotech Business Mission to California 2022

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2022 / Li-Metal Corp. (CSE:LIM)(OTCQB:LIMFF)(FSE:5ZO) ("Li-Metal" or "the Company"), a leading developer of lithium metal anode and lithium metal technologies critical for next-generation batteries, today announced it has been selected by the Government of Canada to participate in the upcoming Autotech Business Mission to California 2022 taking place September 18 to September 23. The mission will provide participating companies access to potential U.S. investors, customers and strategic partners, in addition to brokering introductions to sector experts and the auto-tech ecosystem in San Francisco-Bay Area and Los Angeles.

"We are delighted to be selected by the Government of Canada to participate in a key industry event," said Mr. Jastrzebski. "We look forward to exchanging ideas for ramping up production of cost-efficient, safe and sustainable batteries as we continue to advance our lithium metal and lithium metal anode production technologies and explore strategic partnerships to further the build-out of a North American next-generation battery supply chain."

The Autotech Business Mission to California 2022 features Canada's most innovative technology companies in the automotive industry. The event provides a unique opportunity for Canadian companies with proven technology and continued market traction to connect with key industry participants. For more information, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/tradecalendar/autotech-business-mission-california-2022.

About Li-Metal Corp.

Li-Metal is a Canadian-based company developing lithium metal anodes and lithium metal production technologies for use in next-generation batteries. Our production methods are significantly more sustainable than existing products and offer lighter, more energy-dense and safer batteries that are critical to tomorrow's electric vehicles. For more information, visit: www.li-metal.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the Company's strategic plans are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the development of the business of the Company will be completed as described above. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Li-Metal Investor Contact:

Salisha Ilyas

ir@li-metal.com

Tel: +1 647 795 1653

Li-Metal Media Contact:

Harry Nicholas

Li-MetalPR@icrinc.com

SOURCE: Li-Metal

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/716081/Li-Metal-Selected-to-Participate-in-Autotech-Business-Mission-to-California-2022