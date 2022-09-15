Veeva Systems: Batavia Biosciences Optimizes Global Quality Assurance with Veeva Vault Quality Suite

Global CDMO boosts GxP compliance and inspection readiness with Veeva quality applications

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Batavia Biosciences selected Veeva Vault Quality Suite to optimize its global quality assurance (QA), unifying content, processes, and training management on a single platform. Batavia Biosciences will also benefit from real-time insights that support ongoing QA improvements and inspection readiness.





"As our development footprint grew globally, we needed to optimize our QA approach to better meet future needs," said Jolanda van Vliet, director of quality assurance, Batavia Biosciences. "Bringing our QA onto Veeva's cloud-based platform enables us to centrally manage quality documentation and training, facilitate collaboration among authors, and improve reaction time to quality events."

Based in the Netherlands, Batavia Biosciences is a full-service contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in viral vaccines, virotherapy, and protein vaccines. With Veeva Vault QMS, Batavia Biosciences can centrally manage QA processes to better ensure GxP compliance, while Veeva Vault QualityDocs automates workflows and audit trails, simplifying document management, updates, and review processes. Veeva Vault Training will further help the CDMO ensure role-based qualifications.

"It is a privilege to partner with Batavia Biosciences to support their launch of a fully digital QA system and boost inspection readiness," said Sofia Lange, director strategy, Vault Quality and Manufacturing at Veeva. "With the addition of Vault Quality Suite, Batavia Biosciences now has a scalable foundation that will strengthen its QA processes and oversight across operations."

About Batavia Biosciences

Batavia Biosciences significantly contributes to ease human suffering from infectious diseases and cancer by leveraging its innovative technologies and in-depth know-how at all stages of the development trajectory, from the transition into early clinical studies, to navigating late-stage clinical development and entering commercial manufacturing at higher speed, reduced costs, and with increased success. The company operates state-of-the-art development and manufacturing facilities in Europe and the U.S. and, as part of the CJ CheilJedang global family, is building a strong position in global health with its strategic partners worldwide. For more information visit www.bataviabiosciences.com.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

