Applies violeds technology developed by Seoul Viosys, the world's number one UV LED company

Removes up to 99.9% of harmful germs (E.coli, staphylococcus aureus, and pneumococci) within 10 minutes with UVC

Seoul Viosys offers optimized disinfection solutions, operating its own auto lab.

UV-C disinfection technology solution, Violeds, developed by Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a globally recognized optical semiconductor manufacturer, is installed in the console boxes of Genesis, a global luxury vehicle brand, with the disinfection technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005088/en/

[Photo 1] Violeds UV-C LEDs are applied inside of the armrest console box of Genesis G90 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Luxury sedan Genesis G90 was officially launched for the market in the first half of 2022. The armrest console box in the back of G90 is equipped with UV-C LED lamps to disinfect passengers' belongings in preparation for the era of COVID-19. Seoul Semiconductor's violeds technology is applied to these UV-C LED lamps. Depending on its models, 6 to 12 LED lamps are installed, eliminating up to 99.9% of harmful germs (E.coli, staphylococcus aureus, and pneumobacilli) in personal possessions within 10 minutes after the lid is closed.

The test results offered by Hyundai Motor Company and validated by Intertek, a global testing and certification agency, are subject to change depending on real environments

Violeds is a patented solution developed and massively applied for the first time in the world by Seoul Viosys, Seoul Semiconductor's subsidiary. It prevents the growth of germs and bacteria with UV LEDs. According to 2021 data from Omdia, a market research agency, Seoul Viosys ranks 1st in the world in UV LED technology.

Seoul Viosys has successfully developed air sterilization solutions, as well as violeds-based surface disinfection systems. In August 2021, the company held a press conference to release its solution to prevent the spread of the delta variant, which is able to remove 99% of indoor airborne viruses. Based on the test results, it demonstrated the process of disinfecting auto air conditioning systems at CES 2022, making its technological prowess be globally recognized.

"We are very pleased to supply violeds-based UVC LEDs to global luxury brand Genesis G90. Operating our own auto air and surface sterilization lab, we have done our utmost to further develop UV LED disinfection technology. As a result, violeds technology will take the lead in expanding vehicle indoor healthcare markets in the world," said a Seoul Semiconductor official.

He added, "acquiring the AEC-Q102 certification, the automotive LED reliability standard, violeds technology will become an optimized solution for auto healthcare projects required by clients."

Based on more than 30 years of R&D experiences in optical semiconductor, Seoul Semiconductor has successfully established a product portfolio with all wavelength bands (200 1,600nm) from UV to visible rays and IR (VCSEL) applicable to auto solutions, holding 18,000 tech patents and thereby maintaining technological superiority in global markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005088/en/

Contacts:

Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

Jinseop Jung

Tel: +82-70-4391-8555

Email: jjs8732@seoulsemicon.com