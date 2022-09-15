Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2022) - Dynasty 11, a Philly-based entertainment studio, has announced early demo access for Player 2 while opening up to allow investors a chance to support further app developments and updates.

Established in 2016, Dynasty 11 is focused on addressing gaming's most notorious issue; toxicity between players. The 14-person team hopes to accomplish this by allowing players to more fully connect with other gamers behind the screen. Dynasty 11 believes changes in the subculture start at home, and the company works to prioritize inclusivity in its own workplace.

Player 2 is a comprehensive "Gamer's companion app," which will allow gamers to connect to form squads in their favorite online games, share player data, or provide community support. Offering private beta testing of the app upon request, the company is also opening its doors to investment offers from those interested in being part of the movement.

A New App to Connect Gamers

Player 2 is a "Gamer's companion app," focusing on the social aspect of gaming and helping players connect through several features. Gamers can use Compatibility Matchmaking to connect with possible teammates with common preferred games and experience levels after a swipe-driven survey to learn more about players. Playgrounds is a forum and chat service within the Player 2 app that allows gamers, developers, streamers, and media outlets to share advice, news, and other communications. LFG ("Looking for Group,") help users find teammates for immediate activities. Player 2's homepage, the Game Hub, is similar to a typical social media timeline focused on gaming news. Along with these features, Player 2 allows gamers to sync with their other gaming profiles to build their friends list, show off their gaming history and personality on their Player Card, increase their Player Level by completing milestones, and play built-in arcade games on the app. The app is currently offering a private beta test for those who contact the site and is expected to enter its beta phase by Q4 of 2022.

Investing in Player 2

Dynasty 11 is accepting investment offers for Player 2, as the app has shown great promise through alpha testing, receiving industry praise, as well as receiving staffing assistance from Drexel University after winning the College of Computing and Informatics Senior Showcase. With a strong commitment to embracing goodwill and community in gaming, Dynasty 11 is hoping Player 2 will provide a space of community to offset bullying and toxic behavior by promoting deeper connections between players. Player 2 strives to contribute to the social culture of gaming that began decades ago and endured to the present. With investment and support, Dynasty 11 is striving to return gaming subculture to its former glory.

Dynasty 11 Creative Director and CEO, Colin Johnson, is excited to unveil Player 2 to the public and show what the team can do. "We're optimistic that Player 2 can be a unifier for gamers, and so far, our response from reviewers and early users alike is that Player 2 has something for everyone."

Dynasty 11 is excited to proceed in this industry with an innovative and progressive perspective. Player 2 is seeking to be more than an application, but also a safe and welcoming space for gaming fans everywhere.

Dynasty 11 Studios is a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based video game and app development company. Comprised of an enthusiastic team of ambitious, uniquely talented, and highly collaborative professionals, we endeavor to make the gaming industry more inclusive and opportunistic through our social networking and team-building app, Player 2. Dynasty 11's primary goal is to develop products that solve gaming's greatest problems, deliver unrivaled entertainment, & challenge existing conventions of game design.

