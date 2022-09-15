This year's award: looking for innovation, boldness and sustainability

The Etrillard Foundation's mission is to highlight the relevance of European cultural heritage in contemporary society. That is why, in 2023, it will be presenting the Landscape and Ecological Heritage Award for the thirdyear. With a prize pot of CHF 30,000, the award supports the regeneration of public or private natural areas in both France and Switzerland. In addition to safeguarding the environment, the aim is to bring new life to locations. In this way, the general public can become aware of the biodiversity and richness of natural heritage. Ambitious and innovative, projects must be conceived through the lens of sustainable, ecological and pedagogical management. Whether they are led by associations, public bodies or by groups of ordinary citizens, application packages may be submitted between September 17, 2022 and February 28, 2023 through the foundation's website.

Support for intrapreneurial projects on agroecology that seek to benefit society

Forests, gardens, orchards, and bodies of water, etc. Just like castles or works of art, natural areas also deserve to be restored and appreciated by the general public. Founded in 2015, the Etrillard Foundation's aim is to encourage initiatives that balance European culture and tradition with contemporary society, with one of its priorities being the safeguarding of landscape heritage. In 2020 it set up the Landscape and Ecological Heritage Award, to encourage the regeneration of natural areas in Switzerland and France. This will be the third year that the Foundation will be presentingthis award. In May 2023, it will fund a project to restore a natural site, based on an innovative agroecological approach.

Once again, the Foundation is calling upon Frédérique Tézenas du Montcel, founder of Jardin-Patrimoine, an agency specializing in the creation and restoration of historic parks and gardens, and on Terre Humanisme, the agroecology consultancy, for the analysis of applications. The French and Swiss jury, made up of experts on the environment, the conservation of parks and gardens, etc., will have the task of choosing the winner:

Michaël Berthoud : Environmentalist, consultant and teacher specializing in wild plants

Nature is a cultural space too

Regeneration can be carried out in any type of space (aquatic or forest as well as kitchen gardens or other gardens, etc.), and in an urban or rural environment, provided that it has a pedagogical aim and a genuine goal to improve society. Open to the public, the restored site must provide educational pathways and visits through which the younger generations can gain awareness of how to protect biodiversity and the environment.

"We would like to support projects with a scope going beyond ecological remediation alone. Applicants should set out their vision of how they will maintain the site over the long term and make it into a living space, where knowledge can truly be passed on," explains Églantine Petit, Founder of the Award and member of the Foundation's board.

Project accelerator

Confident that there will be an abundance of initiatives from different regions, the Etrillard Foundation is also eager to open up its call for projects to a wide variety of applicants: associations, collectives, NGOs, public bodies or private individuals. Associations formed by private companies are also welcome. The Foundation is also open to projects of all kinds. Whether they are quirky, innovative, one-of-a-kind or more academic, they must all see nature as an asset for teaching, awareness-raising and passing on knowledge to the general public.

Long-term support

"Château et Fabriques", winner of the 2021 Award, won the prize for the restoration of the walled garden in the estate of Buzet château, as part of the creation of a center of excellence in agroecology across the whole site. This commitment played a vital part in its success.

As well as financing, the Foundation's support is continuing over time to aid the team as the project develops. "We are in regular contact with the Etrillard Foundation. For a young association like ours, founded only three years ago, that's vital. The Foundation is helping us develop our network and form new partnerships," explains Carine Galante, Head of Projects Innovation for Château et Fabriques.

New for 2023

The Etrillard Foundation wants to expand its activities by supporting projects that are less mature but just as promising through a Jury's Selection prize, which will be awarded, in any particular year, depending on the potential of the applications received. Its aim is to encourage projects that are still in the launch phase by offering them structural support. The winner will receive 2 days of advice offered free of charge by Terre Humanisme, the Foundation's partner, to speed up their development.

About the Etrillard Foundation:

Founded in 2015, the Etrillard Foundation seeks to foster all charitable and cultural initiatives that balance European culture and tradition with contemporary society. It highlights the relevance of European cultural heritage in contemporary society by helping to safeguard exceptional sites, encouraging the passing on of knowledge and supporting cultural rediscovery, thus fostering creativity and boldness with the aim of stimulating an emotional response and the sharing of experience. The Foundation is governed by Swiss law and has a French/Swiss board made up of family members and well-known figures.

