Cytta Corp.: Cytta Corp Completes Sale And Deployment Of Newly Released Igan 2.0 To The DFW Airport Department Of Public Safety

Incident Command System to Assist DFW Airport Law Enforcement In A Myriad of Situations

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2022 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:"CYCA", the "Company") is proud to announce the sale and deployment to the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport Department of Public Safety (DFW DPS), of its newly released IGAN 2.0 (Incident Global Area Network) Situational Awareness (SA) and Incident Command system (ICS) ecosystem. The DFW DPS is the law enforcement agency responsible for the protection and security of one of the most frequently visited superhub airports in the world, Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport, Texas.

The DFW DPS selected IGAN 2.0 to provide integrated ICS and situational awareness capabilities to ensure the safety for the more than 73 million customers who pass through the airport every year. It is the mission of the DFW DPS to ensure the protection of life and property through the effective and efficient delivery of professional police, fire rescue, security, and emergency medical services to the airport community.

Gary Campbell CEO of Cytta stated, "We are excited that the DFW DPS has chosen the IGAN 2.0 to be one of the cornerstones of their advanced safety and security network. Going forward we will be implementing all the myriad functionalities our new and revolutionary IGAN 2.0 software ecosystem provides. Because of the robust nature of our upgraded technology, we are confident that the technology will find as many use cases, within DFW DPS's multiple divisions as it has with the Dallas Police Department itself." Mr. Campbell further stated, "We look forward to working closely with DFW DPS and showing how the IGAN 2.0 functionality can significantly improve safety and security in every area. Additionally, DFW DPS will become a reference and a template for expansion into all other similar organizations worldwide."

The new IGAN 2.0 software ecosystem features unified communications, for real-time shared situational awareness, integrated 2-way & voice comms and livestream a wide variety of video, all with a high level of encryption. IGAN seamlessly streams all relevant video and audio into a single web (or mobile app) interface. It is designed to work as a common integrated interface for daily operations or it can scale up to support hundreds of participants from separate organizations during an emergency.

The IGAN 2.0 will ultimately be utilized by all three of the operational divisions of DPS DFW Airport Police, DFW Special Services, and DFW Airport Fire Dept.

About Cytta Corp.

Cytta Corp (OTCQB: CYCA) develops and distributes proprietary software technology designed to shift how video/audio data is integrated, streamed, consumed, transferred, and stored. Cytta's proprietary IGAN 2.0 Situational Awareness (SA) and Incident Command System (ICS) integrates, in real-time, any available video and audio streams during emergencies, enabling improved virtual policing while providing relevant, actionable intelligence on an ongoing basis. The IGAN 2.0 ecosystem introduces real-time video and audio situational awareness while simultaneously serving as a real-time intelligence collection and integration tool. The IGAN 2.0 ecosystem is a practical, valuable and irreplaceable tool for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergencies, security, military, and their command centers in a crisis. IGAN 2.0 ecosystem also allows connected venues such as schools, malls, event venues, religious locations to be connected and monitor their situation as well as immediately make their data directly available to law enforcement during emergencies or among their members.

Cytta's proprietary SUPR ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) system delivers real-time compression of video streams for surface, airborne, and underwater ISR applications, including environments where video streams are transmitted beyond line-of-sight. A SUPR-enabled encoder onboard an unmanned system can securely stream video in high definition through extremely low bandwidth with ultra-low latency. Our proprietary Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) technology is built around SUPR, a potent software codec, which is the technology at the core of our real-time video compression products. SUPR is explicitly designed for streaming HD, 4K, and higher resolution video in bandwidth-constrained environments while reducing required technical resources.

Cytta has created video/audio integration software with intelligence gathering capability, advanced video compression, and portable/SaaS hardware/software systems that solve real-world problems in large markets. Cytta wants its products to enable and empower the world to consume higher quality video/audio/information anywhere and anytime. Cytta's ultimate goal is to create/deliver a high-quality video/audio/information real-time platform that is not readily discernible from reality, making a virtual 'Reality Delivered.'

For more information, please visit Cytta.com and the Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's vision, products, competitive advantages, marketplace, new product utilization, and markets.

