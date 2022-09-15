DPS Group - Boston: DPS Group Expands U.S. Headquarters in Boston

Engineering company serving the life science and advanced technologies industry grows office to better serve clients

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2022 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, today announced it has expanded its U.S. headquarters at 959 Concord Street in Framingham, Mass. to accommodate and serve the needs of its clients in an expanding market.

Founded in 1974 in Dublin, Ireland, to service the country's burgeoning pharmaceutical sector, DPS Group opened its first office in the U.S. in 2011 with a staff of less than 10 based in Framingham, Massachusetts (outside of Boston). The company has since grown its U.S. presence to over 900 employees across eight offices in Albany, New York; Cary, North Carolina; Framingham, Massachusetts; Portland, Oregon; Kansas City, Kansas; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Phoenix, Arizona; and Wall Township, New Jersey.

"Over the past 10 years, our Boston client roster has grown year over year, and we continue to recruit talented staff to address the need for highly specialized design in the life science and biotech industries," said Paul DePriest, senior vice president and head of Boston operations. "DPS has evolved from its process engineering roots to deliver services across the engineering and construction value chain, including feasibility studies, architecture, procurement, construction management, CQV, and client-side technical services. With demand at an all-time high, our timely office expansion and addition of new top talent will allow us to better support our clients in the Greater Boston area and beyond. The DPS Boston office is the largest project center serving this industry in the Northeast and that offers unique benefits to our clients they cannot find with other service providers. This recent expansion saw added real estate to accommodate significant growth with the Construction Management & CQV teams as well as continued expansion of design and technical services personnel."

The Boston office has designed three facilities for clients which have been named category winners of the prestigious Facility of the Year Award (FOYA) from the International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE). The CRISPR Therapeutics manufacturing facility in Framingham, Massachusetts was recognized as the category winner for innovation in 2022; ElevateBio's BaseCamp, a state-of-the art cGMP development and manufacturing facility for novel therapeutic technologies, for operational excellence in 2021; and a new clinical development manufacturing facility for Moderna for facility of the future in 2019.

Additional recent projects include a new, 118,000 SF late-phase clinical and commercial manufacturing facility at 1414 Massachusetts Avenue in Boxborough, Mass. for Vibalogics, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and a 88,000 SF Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) viral immunotherapy clinical manufacturing facility for Oncorus on the Innovation Park campus located at 4 Corporate Drive in Andover, Mass.

Serving high-tech industries around the world, DPS Group delivers full-service engineering across a range of disciplines, including project management, procurement, design, construction management, health and safety management, commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV), and facility start-up.

About DPS Group

DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. DPS delivers services for clients across the complete engineering and construction value chain including feasibility studies, concepts, consulting, architecture, engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification, and validation as well as client-side technical services.

DPS applies its extensive process engineering expertise built over 47 years, as well as significant Lean construction experience to assist clients in high-end process sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, and semiconductors to deliver manufacturing facilities speedily, safely, and cost effectively. What sets the firm apart is the partnerships it builds with clients through a fundamental understanding of their businesses and its own agility, flexibility, original thinking, and high-caliber people.

DPS has grown substantially in recent years and now employs more than 2,700 people in 18 offices and on client sites in Ireland, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

Media Contact

Susan Shelby, FSMPS, CPSM

Rhino PR

978.985.4541

dps@rhinopr.com

SOURCE: DPS Group - Boston

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/716042/DPS-Group-Expands-US-Headquarters-in-Boston