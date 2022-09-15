Align Technology, Inc. ("Align") (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM services for orthodontic and restorative dentistry, today announced the official opening of the first Europe, Middle East Africa (EMEA) regional manufacturing facility in Wroclaw, Poland. The new plant is Align's third regional manufacturing facility worldwide, after Juarez, Mexico and Ziyang, China.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005728/en/

Align Technology's first Europe, Middle East Africa (EMEA) regional manufacturing facility in Wroclaw, Poland (Photo: Business Wire)

The state-of-the-art facility in Wroclaw, Poland, will serve as an operations site for Align's EMEA business and be part of the global manufacturing of almost 1 million unique clear aligner parts per day. The grand opening ceremony took place in Wroclaw on September 15 with the vice-president of the city of Wroclaw, Jakub Mazur, in attendance, together with the Align leadership team and Wroclaw employees. The new Align manufacturing facility is expected to add more than 2,500 jobs by the end of 2025, making it the company's largest investment in the region to date. The new building has an 80,000m2 surface and follows Align sustainability norms, including LEED and ISO14001 certificates.

The new EMEA facility began operations in Q2 2022 as part of Align's strategy to bring its operational facilities closer to its customers. The EMEA region represents over 7 million annual orthodontic case starts, as well as the more than 150 million consumers who could benefit from a healthy, beautiful smile. Align works directly with doctors to provide them with the Invisalign system of clear aligners to prescribe to their patients to straighten their teeth and transform their smiles.

"I'm excited to announce that our first aligner manufacturing facility in the EMEA region and the third one globally has opened in Wroclaw, Poland. This significant investment underscores our commitment to Invisalign trained doctors and their patients in the region and globally and extends our regional operations that include treatment planning facilities (TREAT) based in Poland, Germany, France, and Spain," said Emory Wright, Align Technology executive vice president, global operations.

Added Markus Sebastian, Align Technology's executive vice president and managing director, EMEA: "It is a proud moment to have a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility start its operations in the EMEA region. This operational expansion allows Align to stay closer to our doctor customers, and to continue to deliver outstanding quality of service by producing thousands of aligner parts per day and by optimizing our production and delivery times. Thanks to the ongoing effort of the whole organization, we can continue our mission to help more doctors create beautiful smiles for their Invisalign patients."

The Invisalign system is used by over 225,000 Invisalign trained dentists and orthodontists. Align has helped doctors treat over 13.4 million patients with the Invisalign system worldwide, including 2.6 million patients in the EMEA region.

Align plans to support all EMEA Invisalign case shipments by 2025, with Poland, Central Eastern Europe and Spain as the first markets to be serviced from Wroclaw.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs, manufactures and offers the Invisalign system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 229 thousand doctor customers, and is key to accessing Align's 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Align has helped doctors treat over 13.4 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero systems and services, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005728/en/

Contacts:

Align Technology

Madelyn Valente

(408) 470-1180

mvalente@aligntech.com

Zeno Group

Sarah Johnson

(828) 551-4201

sarah.johnson@zenogroup.com