Auckland, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2022) - New Zealand-based cell health company, MitoQ, has revealed that it is bolstering its line-up of sports ambassadors. In doing so, the company will be helping to support their sporting careers through its innovative targeted health molecule, while the ambassadors in turn showcase the impact of this technology on their own performances.

MitoQ has developed a targeted antioxidant molecule, available as a range of supplements, that is the first of its kind to be able to penetrate the mitochondria, which serves as the power-source for all our body's cells. Through this unique technology, MitoQ's team is able to instigate a number of energy and endurance-related benefits for competitors at all levels.

The company's roster of ambassadors now includes ten-time Olympic medalist and Olympic Hall of Fame inductee, Gary Hall Junior; Guinness World Record breaker and triathlete, James Lawrence; Spartan obstacle course racer, Rose Wetzel; trainer and LA Lakers' former Director of strength and endurance, Gunnar Peterson; and a group of non-pro New Zealand athletes that are winning medals and podium places at major world events. MitoQ's athletic partners underline the antioxidant molecule's influence on their own training and performance, with Hall Junior emphasizing its benefits as a recovery aid, and Peterson pointing to its ability to enhance stamina.

As part of MitoQ's announcement, it highlights the research that has consolidated its role as an increasingly popular choice among top-tier sportspeople, something reinforced by Informed Sport certification for MitoQ Pure - the company's flagship product that is favored by athletes. For instance, a University of Auckland study demonstrated MitoQ's positive impact on power outputs during High-Intensity Interval Training. The trial adhered to gold standard parameters, meaning it was randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled, and MitoQ was shown to be effective - more so than would be expected from common, untargeted antioxidants, such as naturally occurring Vitamin C or E.

In addition to this, another recent study examined the effects of MitoQ on cyclists' stamina. The investigation found that MitoQ improved time trial performance over 8km. The report also emphasized that this could be a result of the mitochondria-targeted antioxidant's ability to defend cells against exercise-induced oxidative stress, due to its streamlined absorption into the mitochondria.

By offering this unprecedented means of reducing cell stress, accelerating exercise-recovery and bolstering stamina, MitoQ is setting out to improve access to elite-level training techniques for all sportspeople. Currently, athletes train at high altitudes or extreme temperatures in order to try and stimulate mitochondrial regeneration, an option only available to a small bracket of well-funded athletes. Now, MitoQ is leveling the playing field.

"We're proud to be supporting the talented sportspeople that we have on our roster of ambassadors, while at the same time getting to see first-hand the impacts that our pioneering molecule has on their recovery, stamina and overall performance. At MitoQ, we are passionate about helping as many people as possible, and it's therefore exciting to see the effects that our targeted antioxidant is having on all demographics, from world-class athletes to first-time gym-goers," underlines Mahara Inglis, CEO at MitoQ.

Contact Information:

Liz Hancock

lhancock@mitoq.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137281