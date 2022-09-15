This group of infectious diseases experts will contribute to the design and implementation of the Company's clinical development strategy in phage therapy

Regulatory News:

Pherecydes Pharma (FR0011651694 ALPHE) (Paris:ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, today announces the setting up of a Medical Advisory Board comprising prominent international scientific and clinical experts in infectious diseases.

"We are delighted and honored to be able to collaborate with this group of internationally recognized scientists", said Didier Hoch, Chairman and CEO of Pherecydes Pharma. "Our unique approach to phage therapy has been deemed to be particularly promising by these experts, all of whom are enthusiastic about the idea of joining us in our fight against antibiotic resistance. With their support, we will be able to efficiently implement our ambitious development plan.

This Board will support Pherecydes Pharma consolidate its clinical development strategy in phage therapy. It will meet twice a year, with its first meeting on September 28, 2022.

The members of the Medical Advisory Board are:

Dr. Saima Aslam, Professor of Medicine at UC San Diego, California, USA.

Doctor Saima Aslam is the Director of the Solid Organ Transplant Infectious Diseases service and is a founding member and Clinical Lead for the Center for Innovative Phage Applications and Therapeutics (IPATH) at UC San Diego. She received her medical degree from the Aga Khan University, Pakistan in 1999, and then completed her Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases training at Baylor College of Medicine, Texas, USA. Dr. Aslam also holds a Master of Science in clinical investigation from Baylor College of Medicine. She currently holds several leadership positions in the American Society of Transplantation and the International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation. Dr. Aslam is the PI of several NIH and industry funded clinical trials and a leader in clinical applications of phage therapy in the US. She also has funding from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to develop a registry and associated phage library for people with Cystic Fibrosis infected with Burkholderia species.

Prof. Marc Bonten, Chairman of the Infection Immunity strategic research program at UMC Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Professor Marc Bonten earned his Doctor of Medicine at the Maastricht University Medical School in the Netherlands. From 2008 to March 2021, he was Head of the Department of Medical Microbiology at the Utrecht University Medical Center (UMC Utrecht). Since 2003, he has been Head of the Infectious Disease Epidemiology research group at the Julius Center of Health Sciences and Primary Care and Professor of Molecular Epidemiology of Infectious Diseases. He has been principal investigator in numerous extensive epidemiological studies and investigator-initiated randomized trials relating to the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases. He is currently Chairman of the Infection Immunity strategic research program at UMC Utrecht.

Prof. Tristan Ferry, Deputy Head of the Infectious and Tropical Diseases department, Hospices Civils de Lyon, and Head of the CRIOAc national Scientific Committee, France.

Tristan Ferry graduated from the Claude Bernard Lyon 1 University, Lyon, France and has trained in Internal Medicine and Infectious and Tropical Diseases in Hospices Civils de Lyon, France. He is head of the regional reference center for the management of complex BJI (also called CRIOAc Lyon), and of the Lyon BJI group (a multidisciplinary group with colleagues specialized in infectious diseases, surgery, microbiology, imaging, nuclear medicine and drug's pharmacokinetic). His main topic of research is the promotion of innovative treatments, by systemic and/or local administrations in patients with bone and joint infection. He is particularly involved in the promotion and evaluation of bacteriophage/phage therapy and combination of local antibiotics in patients with bone and joint infection. He is one of the inauguration committee members of the new ESCMID Study Group for Non-traditional Antibacterial Therapy (ESGNAT) and has been elected in April 2022 as member of the executive committee as Clinical Officer. By being involved in the national CRIOAc scientific committee and the European Society of Bone and Joint Infections (EBJIS), he would like to facilitate the performance of multicentric clinical trials in France and Europe, to evaluate new academic and industrial treatment options.

Prof. Yok-Ai Que, Associate Professor in Intensive Care Medicine at Bern University Hospital, Switzerland.

Professor Yok-Ai Que is Associate Professor in Intensive Care Medicine and Head of Department at Bern Inselspital in Switzerland. He has a PhD and a Master of Advanced Studies. Professor Yok-Ai Que obtained his Doctorate in Medicine at the University of Lausanne CHUV in 1999 and pursued his career there, becoming Attending Physician in Intensive Care in 2007 and Senior Physician in 2013. During his career, he has put innovative translational research in place and is considered to be a pioneer in phage therapy. He notably filed 2 patent applications and supervised 5 theses in this field. He is a reviewer for a number of major scientific journals and has developed AI-based solutions to study phage bacteria behavior.

Prof. Martin Witzenrath, Head of Department of Respiratory Diseases and Intensive Care at the Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Berlin, Germany.

Martin Witzenrath is Medical Director of Charité Center for Internal Medicine and Dermatology at Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin, where he is also Chair of pneumology, and Head of the Department of Respiratory Diseases and Intensive Care. His clinical specialties are pulmonary infections, intensive care medicine, transplantation, interventional bronchology and pulmonary hypertension. His scientific work includes preclinical, translational and clinical studies on pneumonia, acute respiratory failure and pulmonary hypertension. He is a Fellow of the European Respiratory Society (FERS).

Next financial publication:

2022 half-year results: Thursday, October 27, 2022, after market

About Pherecydes Pharma

Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops treatments against resistant bacterial infections, responsible for many serious infections. The Company has developed an innovative approach, precision phage therapy, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which alone account for more than two thirds of hospital-acquired resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The concept of precision phage therapy has been successfully applied in several dozen patients in the context of compassionate use, under the supervision of the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM). Headquartered in Nantes, Pherecydes Pharma has a team of around twenty experts from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector and academic research.

For more information, www.pherecydes-pharma.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains non-factual elements, including, but not limited to, certain statements regarding future results and other future events. These statements are based on the current vision and assumptions of the management of the Company. They incorporate known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could result in significant differences in results, profitability and expected events. In addition, Pherecydes Pharma, its shareholders and its affiliates, directors, officers, counsels and employees have not verified the accuracy of, and make no representations or warranties about, statistical information or forecast information contained within this news release and that originates or is derived from third party sources or industry publications; these statistical data and forecast information are only used in this press release for information purposes. Finally, this press release may be drafted in French and in English. In the event of differences between the two texts, the French version will prevail.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005895/en/

Contacts:

Pherecydes Pharma

Thibaut du Fayet

Deputy CEO

investors@pherecydes-pharma.com

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky/Nicolas Fossiez

Investor Relations

pherecydes@newcap.eu

T.: +33 1 44 71 94 92

NewCap

Arthur Rouillé

Media Relations

pherecydes@newcap.eu

T.: +33 1 44 71 00 15