Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of innovative therapeutic solutions for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases, will release its first-half 2022 results on September 19th, 2022, post-market close.

ADOCIA's management team will host a webinar on Tuesday, September 20th at 6:00 p.m. CEST to present its financial results and an update of its major programs.

Discussions will be held in French.

Speakers during the call will be:

Gérard Soula, Chairman, CEO and co-founder of Adocia

Olivier Soula, Deputy-CEO, Director of R&D and co-founder of Adocia

Valérie Danaguezian, Chief Financial Officer

Registration for the video conference is available at the following link

https://zoom.us/j/92077518485 Meeting ID: 920 7751 8485

Participants will be able to submit their questions via the chat available during the event. It is also possible to ask questions in advance, by sending them to: adocia@ulysse-communication.com

A replay of the webinar will be available on Adocia's website in the Investors section:

https://www.adocia.com/fr/investisseurs/

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity. The company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on three proprietary technology platforms:

1) The BioChaperone technology for the development of new generation insulins and products combining insulins with other classes of hormones; 2) AdOral, an oral peptide delivery technology; 3) AdoShellan immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation with a first application in pancreatic cells transplantation for patients with "brittle" diabetes.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families.

Based in Lyon, the company has approximately 115 employees. Adocia is listed on the EuronextTM Paris market (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Adocia and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia considers as being reasonable. However, there can be no guarantee that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be achieved, as such estimates are subject to numerous risks including those which are set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document that was filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 21, 2022 (a copy of which is available at www.adocia.com, in particular uncertainties that are linked to research and development, future clinical data, analyses, and the evolution of the economic context, the financial markets and the markets in which Adocia operates.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not considered as material by Adocia as of this day. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause that actual results, financial conditions, performances, or achievements of Adocia be materially different from those mentioned in the forward-looking statements.

