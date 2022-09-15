Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2022) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that Dr. John Belhumeur has been appointed Senior Advisor regarding First Nations, Métis, and Government relations, effective September 15, 2022, as the Company advances its exploration program on its 100%-owned Alces Lake high-grade rare earth elements and gallium property, Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan.

Dr. Belhumeur has served as an advisor and consultant to the Company since March 2021. Dr. Belhumeur has spent over 30 years as a consultant for Aboriginal affairs with regard to project development in the resource industry, coordinating between Aboriginal citizens, resource companies, and various levels of government. Dr. Belhumeur has worked on many projects, from the EIA process through to the construction and operation phases of a mine.

Coming from St. Lazare and Pine Creek, Manitoba, Dr. Belhumeur's Cree /Ojibwa ancestry gives him first-hand knowledge of the Indigenous experience, lending a deeper understanding of issues facing Aboriginal people today, in society and in the workplace. Dr. Belhumeur believes in protecting the environment first and foremost, using Traditional, Ecological Knowledge and sustainable mineral development.

Dr. Belhumeur is the Founder and publisher of The Aboriginal Miner, in partnership with The Prospector Resource Investment News. He is an accomplished publisher, miner, and adviser to First Nations, Industry and Government and is well-known throughout the mining, forestry, and petroleum industries, and in resource development communities.

Dr. Belhumeur was one of the first publishers to endorse mining, hydro, oil & gas, alternative energy, and other resource development projects in Canada, believing that it would bring employment, training, and prosperity to Indigenous communities.

"Appia welcomes Dr. Belhumeur to the Appia Rare Earths team to assist the Company in presenting a respectful dialogue with First Nations, local governments, and stakeholders on a wide array of reciprocal interests," stated Tom Drivas, CEO, Interim President, and Director.

About Appia

Appia is a Canadian publicly listed company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its "Other Side, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside" properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 105,026 hectares (259,525 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 123.1 million common shares outstanding, 141.3 million shares fully diluted.

