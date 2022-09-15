Bigben Interactive: Capital reduction by cancellation of treasury shares

Press release

Lesquin, 15 September 2022 - 18:00 hrs

Capital reduction by cancellation of treasury shares

The Board of Directors of Bigben Interactive meeting on 15th September 2022 has, pursuant to authorization from the combined general meeting dated July 22, 2022 under the terms of its 30th resolution, decided to reduce the share capital of the Company by cancelling 173,568 treasury shares purchased between May 28, 2022 and July 20, 2022 and representing approximately 0.93% of the share capital of Bigben Interactive.

All of the 173,568 cancelled shares were purchased on the Euronext market in Paris, in accordance with the share purchase mandate given by the Company to CIC Market Solutions, as part of the share buyback programme implemented by a decision of the Board of Directors on January 6, 2022, acting pursuant to the authorisation from the combined general meeting of shareholders on July 30, 2021 under the terms of its 17th resolution and as announced by the Company on January 6, 2022.

Immediately after the cancellation of these shares, the number of shares comprising the share capital of Bigben Interactive amounts to 37,059,920 divided into 18,529,960 shares to which 21,470,130 gross voting rights are attached.

Upcoming events:

Q2 2022/23 sales: Monday 24 October 2022, Press release after close of the Euronext Paris stock exchange

SALES 2021-22

275.7 M€







HEADCOUNT

Over 1200 employees







INTERNATIONAL

31 subsidiaries and a distribution network

in more than 100 countries

www.bigben-group.com



Bigben Interactive is a European player in video game development and publishing, in design and distribution of smartphone and gaming accessories as well as in audio products. The Group, which is recognized for its capacities in terms of innovation and creativity, intends to become one of Europe's leaders in each of its markets

Company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B - Index: CAC Mid & Small - Eligible SRD long

ISIN: FR0000074072; Reuters: BIGPA; Bloomberg: BIGFP

PRESS CONTACTS

CapValue - Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 01











Attachment