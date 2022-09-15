Slate Asset Management ("Slate"), a global alternative investment platform targeting real assets, today announced a strategic partnership with Roswall Development Inc. ("Roswall"), a fully integrated Canadian renewable energy company based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, through the acquisition of a significant minority stake in the company.

Roswall is an experienced developer of renewable energy projects offering complete energy solutions for infrastructure, industries, and communities in partnership with private and public enterprises. Roswall's full suite of services includes consulting, strategic planning, design-build installations, development, financing, and operations of renewables projects. The leadership team at Roswall has been active in the renewable energy industry for over 15 years, having successfully developed, constructed, and operated C$150 million of wind, solar, and retrofit projects across North America. Roswall was also awarded the first independent retail electricity licence in Nova Scotia in October 2021.

The partnership with Slate will help fund future renewables projects developed by Roswall, which has a significant and actionable pipeline of wind development opportunities that will support its retail operation by providing 100% clean electricity to its customers. Additionally, it has a growing turnkey business focused on commercial, institutional, and industrial markets. The Roswall team will also benefit from the global expertise, resources, and relationships of the broader Slate platform as it looks to scale its platform across Canada and North America.

"We believe that proven and scalable renewable energy solutions can meaningfully improve the resiliency of our cities and communities by reducing energy consumption, minimizing the environmental impacts of energy production, and increasing the reliability and efficiency of our energy sources," said Christian Schmid, Managing Director and Global Head of Infrastructure at Slate. "Roswall's experienced team has been on the front lines of the significant energy transition taking place globally over the past decade, working to broaden access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy sources across North America. We look forward to partnering closely with the Roswall team on integrations across our own real estate portfolio and supporting their mission of continuing to accelerate the energy transition worldwide."

Daniel Roscoe, Chief Executive Officer at Roswall, said: "The energy economy is changing at a dramatic pace. We have shown with our work in Nova Scotia and the Caribbean that locally produced renewable energy combined with energy retrofits can provide cost savings, emission reductions, and energy security. We are excited to find a likeminded partner in Slate, with the capacity and experience to grow our approach and accelerate energy transition and climate action here in Nova Scotia and abroad."

Slate is an active investor in sustainable assets and technologies that advance the global energy transition and enable cities and communities to reach their carbon emission reduction goals. The firm recently hired Jeff Rodgers as Managing Director, North American Infrastructure to support the continued growth of Slate's infrastructure platform globally, with a focus on uncovering investment opportunities tied to the global energy transition in the US and Canada.

About Slate Asset Management

Slate Asset Management is a global alternative investment platform targeting real assets. We focus on fundamentals with the objective of creating long-term value for our investors and partners. Slate's platform has a range of real estate and infrastructure investment strategies, including opportunistic, value add, core plus and debt investments. We are supported by exceptional people and flexible capital, which enable us to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more.

About Roswall Development Inc.

Roswall Development Inc. is an experienced developer of renewable energy projects, encompassing all aspects from financing and construction to operation. We are focused on enabling regions, industries, and public institutions to become energy self-sufficient through development of renewable energy systems and energy efficiency retrofits. Roswall's team has over 15 years of experience with over $150M of wind, solar and retrofit projects successfully developed, constructed and operated. Active in both Canada and the Caribbean, Roswall is helping accelerate the energy transition by helping companies and institutions get to zero emissions cost effectively. Learn more at roswall.ca.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005149/en/

Contacts:

Slate Asset Management

Karolina Kmiecik

Karolina@slateam.com



Roswall Development Inc.

Daniel Roscoe

dan@roswall.ca