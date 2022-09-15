An Event Exploring the Intersection Between Tech and Defense Industries Held at the Port of Hueneme

PORT HUENEME, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2022 / Opening day of the 2022 FATHOMWERX Summit today was a success with hundreds of people representing partner organizations gathered to explore the intersection between technology and the Department of the Navy. The two-day event was held at the FATHOMWERX Lab located at the Port of Hueneme.

Day one opening remarks by Capt. Scott Raymond, Commanding Officer, NAVFAC, EWC; Bruce Stenslie, President & CEO of the Economic Development Collaborative; Bryan Went, CEO of Matter Labs; Christina Bridsey, Chief Operations Officer at the Port of Hueneme; Capt. Andrew Hoffman, Commanding Officer of NSWC, PHD; and Alan Jaeger, Director of the NavalX Ventura Tech Bridge kicked off the 2022 FATHOMWERX Summit held at the Port of Hueneme.

The FATHOMWERX Summit is open to people working in the tech industry, academia, and government as well as active duty and retired personnel.

Alan Jaeger, NavalX Ventura Tech Bridge Director at the Office of Research and Technology/Applications Manager at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, said the tech bridge is a meaningful collaborative space to identify and solve problems.

"We support the men and women in uniform through our collaboration," said Jaeger. "The partnerships with small businesses could not happen without economic support."

Attendees at the FATHOMWERX Summit held at the Port of Hueneme gathered to explore the intersection between the Navy and technology industries.

The day's agenda was packed with speakers and exhibitors as well technology demonstrations, tours of the Port and FATHOMWERX Lab, and interactive panel discussions focused on emerging and existing technologies.

"Creating an environment for economic success and doing everything to facilitate communications to create job opportunities while contributing to the nation's defense is important," said Bruce Stenslie, President & CEO of the Economic Development Collaborative.

The FATHOMWERX Summit provides an opportunity for technical and operational stakeholders to discuss gaps in capabilities and work together on new technological solutions.

Bryan Went, CEO of Matter Labs, said FATHOMWERX is not just a physical space, but a community for tech creators. "If you have a solution, come show us," Went said. "If you have a need, come tell us."

The event was created to accelerate information exchange and reduce risk for implementation via testing of technology in the field as conducted by the Navy, the Port, and other partners in the public and private sector.

"Each year, we are excited to support our maritime partners through this annual summit partnership," said Kristin Decas, CEO & Port Director. "This inclusive event leverages the unique resources and infrastructure available at the Port of Hueneme as well as highlight the advancements in tech industry and its usage by the Navy.

The Port of Hueneme is one of the most productive and efficient commercial trade gateways for niche cargo and the 6th largest container port on the West Coast. The Port is governed by five locally elected Port Commissioners. The Port moves $10.85 billion in goods each year and consistently ranks among the top ten U.S. ports for automobiles and fresh produce. Port operations support the community by bringing $1.7 billion in economic activity and creating 15,834 trade-related jobs. Trade through the Port of Hueneme generates more than $119 million in direct and related state and local taxes, which fund vital community services. In 2017, the Port of Hueneme became the first port in California to become Green Marine certified and was voted the Greenest Port in the U.S. at the Green Shipping Summit. Visit www.portofh.org

