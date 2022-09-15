Altitude International Holdings LLC: Altitude International Holdings Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Program

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2022 / Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink:ALTD) ("Altitude" or the "Company'), a diversified, vertically integrated holding company focused on performance-based businesses, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group ("MZ") to lead comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Altitude management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight Altitude's multi-discipline approach blending income streams from performance-based education, sports, and technology to build a diversified, yet vertically integrated holding company. Altitude recently secured a world-class resort operation and global headquarters in Florida that will bring together its businesses at one incredible property, creating a best-in-class global destination for training, education, and newly acquired active family resort businesses.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors and maintains offices worldwide.

Brooks Hamilton, Director at MZ North America, will advise Altitude's IR team in all facets of investor relations including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Greg Falesnik, CEO of MZ North America, commented: "Altitude has assembled a diverse group of companies focused on sports and wellness, two markets with massive growth potential as consumers focus on personal improvement. The Company's premier sports training and educational institutions focus on achieving great heights through training, education, and athletic performance through full-time and part-time programs for student-athletes. Altitude is also capturing market share through the commercialization of its suite of innovative technologies, including its world-class, reduced-oxygen training chambers and air-to-pure-water systems.

"By employing this multi-discipline approach, the Altitude team has identified several revenue synergies that exist across the Company's subsidiaries which we believe presents a significant growth runway. We look forward to sharing this opportunity with the professional investment community as management works diligently to execute its operating strategy," concluded Falesnik.

"We are highly focused on executing on our roadmap over the coming months," said Gregory Breunich, Chief Executive officer of Altitude. "We recently announced a new leased headquarters on a 216-acre property located in Port St. Lucie, Florida. This strategic addition to our businesses is instrumental to our future, with our long-term vision to be globally recognized as a world-class hub for both hospitality, sports, and education opportunities by incorporating and fully integrating the resort operation, our existing sports academy, and a comprehensive real estate development strategy. We look forward to working with the MZ team to communicate the potential of our performance-based businesses, and building long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Breunich.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global investor relations and corporate communications leader. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by an exclusive one-stop-shop approach, MZ works with top management to support its clients' business strategies via integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full-service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) IPO Advisory & SPAC IR - preparation for the Pre-IPO journey and leading sponsor/target companies through the SPAC business combination; 3) Public Relations - targeted campaigns and broad media outreach; 4) ESGiQ & Advisory - reporting technology platform and ESG guidance; 5) Market Intelligence - real-time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions - websites, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services, and board portals. MZ has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Connecticut, Tampa, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Austin, Denver, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Taipei, and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

About Altitude International Holdings, Inc.

Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ALTD) ("Altitude") is a multi-discipline holding company which blends income streams from performance-based education, sports, resort operations, and technology. Altitude's multi-discipline approach consists of wholly owned stand-alone academies, wellness centers, and manufacturing/assembly facilities. These operations represent best-in-class high-performance methodology/protocols for training, education, and therapy environments; hypoxic training chambers, air-to-water machines, sports training and educational institutions, and wellness initiatives. For more information, please visit www.altdintl.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "should," "plan," "will," "may," "intend," "estimate," predict," "continue," and "potential," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, extensive renovations as it relates to the Property, our comprehensive real estate development strategy, legal events or outcomes, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, "Risk Factors" identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

Media Contact:

Adrienne Mazzone

561-908-1683

amazzone@transmediagroup.com

Investor Relations:

Brooks Hamilton

MZ Group - MZ North America

+1 (949) 546-6326

ALTD@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Altitude International Holdings LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/716210/Altitude-International-Holdings-Engages-MZ-Group-to-Lead-Strategic-Investor-Relations-and-Shareholder-Communications-Program