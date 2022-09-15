Varicose Vein Specialist, Mark Medical Care, Celebrates Expansion to Better Serve the Local Community

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2022 / Visually embarrassing, often painful, and in some cases life-threatening, varicose veins and other vein pathologies impact thousands of individuals in New York, and millions around the nation.

This quarter, varicose vein specialist Mark Medical Care, with its bilingual crew of physicians, is proud to celebrate more than ten years of successful patient outcomes, and the expansion of its offices throughout New York to better serve the community, including the Spanish-speaking market.

Comprehensive Varicose Vein Treatment & Exceptional Results

Known for excellence and individualized care, Mark Medical Care offers industry-leading diagnosis and treatment from a team of renowned varicose vein bilingual specialists.

With a passion for helping patients regain control of their health and self-image, Dr. Mark, 'The Vein Doctor', utilizes leading-edge medical technology alongside clinically-proven procedures to successfully treat varicose veins.

Minimally Invasive Procedures

Varicose veins are a common issue experienced by millions of adults across the United States. Utilizing minimally invasive techniques, Dr. Mark and his bilingual team are able to effectively treat varicose veins with outpatient treatments that get patients back to enjoying life fast.

Varicose Vein Treatments Include:

Endovenous Laser Treatment

Microphlebectomy

Microfoam

Sclerotherapy

Varicose ulcer treatment

A Dedicated, Talented, and Experienced Team

Backed by 20-years of experience, the team at Mark Medical Care is as talented as they are dedicated to producing results for their patients. Taking a patient-centric approach, each individual enjoys custom-tailored treatment plans designed to deliver impressive outcomes.

Lead by Dr. Ron Mark ('The Vein Doctor')

Specializing in varicose vein treatments, Dr. Mark is a board-certified physician recognized for his contributions to the community, and for his efforts to further the excellence of patient care.

Dr. Mark is a proud graduate of Biomedical Engineering from Boston University, and a medical graduate of the University of Guadalajara where he earned the accolade of 'Student of the Year'. Having completed his residency program in Family Medicine at Columbia University, Dr. Mark went on to specialize in Radiology at Bridgeport Hospital (an affiliate of Yale University). There he received specialized training in Laser Endovenous Ablation to effectively treat individuals with circulatory issues, varicose veins, and venous insufficiency. Later, Dr. Mark would go on to complete further advanced training in Magnetic Resonance, developing cardiac and vascular protocols at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Expansion to Six Bi-Lingual Locations Throughout New York

Continually investing in patient care, leading-edge medical technology, and accessibility, Mark Medical Care has expanded to six convenient locations throughout NY.

Each office is outfitted with state-of-the-art medical technology, and thoughtfully designed to improve patient comfort.

Further, each location is staffed with fluent English and Spanish-speaking staff and medical professionals (including the doctors). No translators are required, making each office both welcoming and friendly for New York's Spanish-speaking population.

NEW LOCATIONS SET TO OPEN INCLUDE:

Washington Heights 1370 St Nicholas Ave New York, NY 10033

Medford, Long Island 2755 Rt 112 Medford, NY 11763

CURRENT LOCATIONS INCLUDE:

Deer Park

2103 Deer Park Ave, - Suite 200

DEER PARK, NY 11729

See Schedules:

Monday to Saturday

9:00 a.m - 5:00 p.m

Freeport

385 West Sunrise Hwy

FREEPORT, NY 11520

See Schedules:

Monday to Saturday

8:00 a.m - 6:00 p.m

Ridgewood

55-03 Myrtle Ave.

RIDGEWOOD NY 11385

See Schedules:

Monday to Friday

9:00 a.m - 5:00 p.m

Saturday

9:00 a.m - 3:00 p.m

Woodside

64 - 05 Woodside Ave

WOODSIDE, NY 11377

See Schedules:

Monday to Friday

9:00 a.m - 5:00 p.m

Saturday

9:00 a.m - 3:00 p.m

About Mark Medical Care

Specializing in varicose vein treatments, Mark Medical Care serves the community throughout New York with unparalleled service, leading-edge treatment options, and a bilingual staff that always puts patients first.

Utilizing innovative approaches to varicose veins and other vein-related issues, Mark Medical Care is able to help patients take back control of their health and give them newfound confidence, eliminating varicose veins and their unsightly appearance.

Those interested in learning more about Mark Medical Care, or in scheduling a consultation, are encouraged to reach out via its official website or by calling 833-483-4637.

Email: lherrera@markmedicalcare.com

Website: https://markmedicalcare.com/en/

Phone Number: 833-483-4637

