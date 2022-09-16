Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2022) - Lendified Holdings Inc. (TSXV: LHI) (the "Company" or "Lendified") is pleased to announce closing of an advance in the amount of $500,000 under the Company's non-revolving, secured term loan in the aggregate amount of up to $10,000,000 pursuant to a credit agreement entered into between the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary and certain lenders (the "Credit Facility"), as previously announced on April 5, 2021, May 14, 2021 and August 17, 2021. As of the date hereof, the Company drawn an aggregate of $2,500,000 under the Credit Facility which Lendified has been used to fund loans to its customers.

The advances under the Credit Facility will be used for purposes of funding new loans to the Company's customers in the ordinary course of business.

ABOUT LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC.

Lendified, a company located in Ontario, Canada, is a Canadian FinTech company operating a lending platform which provides working capital loans to small businesses across Canada through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

