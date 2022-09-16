MANA Sport and Entertainment Group: Pho3nix Foundation expands outreach program in Asia

SYDNEY, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pho3nix Foundation and MANA Sports and Entertainment Group announce the expansion of Pho3nix sport outreach programs in Asia through the "Move4Life" project in partnership with the Movement Playground (MPG).

Move4Life aims to help Thai children be physically active and develop life skills through the athletic discipline of parkour: the practice of moving from point to point in the most fluid way possible without assisting equipment, usually involving running, climbing, vaulting, and the like.

The first phase of Move4Life brings access to sport and free meals to underprivileged children through weekly parkour training classes at the Klong Toey Youth Centre for six weeks starting in August. This will culminate in an 'Intro to Parkour' event on September 16 to 18.

Kids will grow athletic and motor capabilities learning the fundamental parkour movements. Parkour training also develops cognitive skills such as perception, attention, problem-solving and creativity - all which can be directly translated to life challenges.

As part of its corporate social responsibility goals, the Pho3nix Foundation will fund and provide resource support through MANA Group, which also runs the Pho3nix Kids Thailand multisport event series.

"Regular physical activity provides significant benefits not only for a healthy body, but also for mental and social health," shares Julien Vigroux, founder of MPG. "In collaboration with Pho3nix Kids Thailand, Move4Life teaches children parkour as a simple yet powerful pathway over, under, and through these obstacles towards overall wellbeing."

Roman Floesser, MANA Group's Regional Director - Thailand states, "Due to pandemic lockdowns the past two years, children in Klong Toey have had almost no schooling and even more limited opportunity to participate in sports. Through our partnership with the Movement Playground, ultimately we want to take the program throughout Thailand in the next few years, with the goal to reach over 100,000 kids."

About The Pho3nix Foundation

The Pho3nix Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation created to promote physical activity as a way to improve the health and wellbeing of children, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds. Pho3nix Foundation's flagship programs range from inspiring kids to get active all the way up to supporting professional athletes reaching for the pinnacle of their sports careers. www.pho3nixfoundation.com

About MANA Sports and Entertainment Group (MANA)

Mana stands for power and prestige, with an unparalleled network and credentials in the wide world of sports and entertainment. Led by two-time Ironman World Champion, Chris McCormack, the Mana team is at the forefront of innovation in triathlon: Super League Triathlon, the Bahrain Victorious 13 Team, and the Pho3nix Sub7Sub8, powered by Zwift Project. www.manaseg.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1899862/Move4Life_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1899863/Move4Life_2.jpg