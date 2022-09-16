Capgemini SE: Capgemini amongst the first companies globally to have its net zero targets validated according to the SBTi's new Net-Zero Standard

Presscontact:

Capgemini amongst the first companies globally to have its net zero targets validated according to the SBTi's new Net-Zero Standard

The Group has set more ambitious short-term and long-term carbon reduction targets, including achieving a 90% reduction in all carbon emissions across scope 1, 2 and 3 by 2040, and is contributing to defining new methodologies to drive climate action

Paris, September 16, 2022 - In keeping with its continued commitment to fight climate change in line with the latest climate science, Capgemini participated, throughout 2019-2021, in the Science Based Target initiative1, leading to its publication in October 2021. Accordingly, Capgemini is announcing the validation by SBTi of its new long-term (2040) and short term (2030) net zero carbon reduction targets.

Capgemini's new targets are:

The Group's new long-term net zero target is to achieve a 90% reduction in all carbon emissions across scopes 1, 2 and 3 by 2040 compared to a baseline of 2019 2 ;

; Its near-term (2030) scope 3 targets for commuting and business travel have been strengthened to a 55% reduction per employee from a 2019 baseline (compared to 50% per employee reduction from a 2015 baseline);

Its scope 1 and 2 targets (80% absolute reduction by 2030) as well as scope 3 supply chain targets (50% absolute reduction by 2030) have also been strengthened by revising the baseline year from 2015 to 2019.





"The climate crisis demands bold actions, such as the new targets we have set for the Group, leading to a 90% absolute carbon reduction covering our entire value chain," said Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group. "Transitioning to a low carbon economy will also require more innovation and collaboration with our partners, clients and suppliers. We welcome the clarity and transparency the new SBTi Standard brings to the field and will continue to work with partners like SBTi and Forum for the Future, and to accelerate the journey towards an inclusive and sustainable future."

Contributing to the global conversation on carbon measurement

In addition to reducing its own carbon footprint, Capgemini has the ambition to help its clients save at least 10 million tons of CO 2 e by 2030, through a new framework of sustainability offers. To measure its progress, the Group has developed an internal measurement tool3, and has just published a new report, " Measuring impact: a methodology to inform transformative project design ", with international sustainability non-profit Forum for the Future . The report, which will be presented at New York Climate Week 2022, explores the GHG Impact Methodology created by Capgemini. This methodology provides guidance for professional services organizations on measuring the carbon impact of the sustainability transformation projects they deliver for clients. It is designed to enable more accurate and meaningful decision-making during the project design phase as well as providing an accurate impact calculation at the end of a project.

Becoming a net zero business

Capgemini was one of the first players in its sector, as early as 2016, to set SBTi validated science-based targets in terms of carbon emission reductions. These were reached in January 2020, ten years earlier than targeted and ahead of COVID lockdowns. Since then, the Group has rolled out a ten-point global program spanning across business travel, employee commuting, office and data center energy, as well as the emissions from purchased goods and services.

The Group has proactively engaged with its top 100 suppliers, which uses digitalization and the exploitation of measured and projected data to monitor and manage energy performance across its campuses in India, which account for about a quarter of the Group's energy footprint. With an estimated 20% reduction in energy consumption since its launch, the ECC is making a material contribution to its sustainable development initiatives.

The Group's efforts in cutting carbon emissions, mitigating climate risks and developing the low-carbon economy have been recognized earlier this year through its position in CDP's A-list .

To find out more about Capgemini's Environmental Sustainability policy or read the 2021/2022 Environmental Sustainability report, please visit https://www.capgemini.com/about-us/csr/environmental-sustainability/environmental-sustainability-reports/

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of over 350,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2021 global revenues of €18 billion.

Capgemini is a proud supporter of Climate Week NYC

Climate Week NYC is the time and place where the world gathers to showcase amazing climate action and discuss how to do more. Run by the international non-profit Climate Group , in partnership with the United Nations and the City of New York, Climate Week NYC annually brings together voices from across the spectrum to debate and implement climate action. With over 500 events taking place as part of the official events program and hosting the most significant leaders from business and government, Climate Week NYC is one of the largest annual climate summits of its kind attracting global awareness and participation.

1 The SBTi's Corporate Net-Zero Standard is the world's first framework for corporate net-zero target setting in line with climate science. It includes the guidance, criteria, and recommendations companies need to set science-based net-zero targets consistent with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C.

2 With the final 10% of residual emissions neutralized through high-quality carbon removal solutions.

3 Capgemini's Carbon Impact Calculator was developed to measure the reduction of CO 2 e emissions delivered through its client projects. It enables client engagement teams to accurately calculate and report the environmental impact of their projects on client carbon emissions. It includes functionality for calculating the impact of fuel, electricity, delivery, data center, and water.

