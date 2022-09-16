Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Arix (ARIX) on September 15, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ARIX/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





ARIX Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/137376_641beaa264fa49d2_001full.jpg

As one of the most efficient DeFi aggregators, Arix (ARIX) enables users to access the most liquidity, lowest slippage and best exchange rate across Ethereum, BSC, and Polygon. Its native token ARIX has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on September 15, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Arix

An ideal decentralized cryptocurrency exchange is one that addresses the pain points bedeviling the crypto markets, namely scalability, security, liquidity, trading fees, and user-friendliness. As a decentralize exchange conceived with scalability, liquidity, minimal trading fees, and usability in mind, Arix intends to facilitate crypto traders who have access to a transparent, cheap, and user-friendly interface for exchange of crypto.

Designed on the premise that traders have inalienable rights to control their money and identity the way they want, Arix aims to make modern and cost-effective financial tools to helps all the people to do all their financial staff, offering DeFi services with its exchange, wallet, and other new applications in its R&D department.

Traders will have direct access to ARIX Exchange using their wallets. To trade on the platform, users will be required to have registered, and their KYC/AML verified. Besides facilitating cryptocurrency exchanges, Arix will also allow traders to trade their Arix Tokens without an intermediary. Arix believes its DEX will ensure investors' funds remains in their custody, potentially eliminating the security issues that have bedeviled many exchanges, meaning that investors' funds remain secure.

The ultimate mission of Arix is to promote the mass adoption of cryptocurrency. By facilitating mass adoption of cryptos, it'll help crypto traders to control how they access their funds anywhere and anytime, and safeguard their personal data using cryptographic protocols that are foolproof.

About ARIX Token

ARIX is the native token of the Arix designed as a unit of membership in the ARIX platform, allowing investors to own a stake in the platform and enjoy all the services. it's a revenue-generating coin that allows parties to transact business and receive revenues on the platform. The revenues will automatically be transmitted into ARIX token holders' accounts once the trade is concluded. In this regard, ARIX anticipates generating interest whenever a successful transaction takes place on the platform.

Based on BEP-20, ARIX has a total supply of 2.5 million (i.e. 2,500,000) tokens, of which 20% is provided for private sale, 1.07% is provided for public sale, 22% is allocated to the team and advisors, 20% is reserved for treasury, 30% is allocated for liquidity and platform incentives, and the rest 6.93% is provided for community incentives and marketing.

The ARIX token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on September 15, 2022, investors who are interested in the Arix investment can easily buy and sell ARIX token on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about ARIX Token:

Official Website: https://www.arix.exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/ArixExchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/arixdexofficial

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137376