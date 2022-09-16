First North Denmark: OrderYoYo A/S - admittance to trading of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of OrderYoYo A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading of new shares will take effect as per 19 September 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0061553831 ---------------------------------------------- Name: OrderYoYo ---------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 87,266,118 shares ---------------------------------------------- Change: 344,261 shares ---------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 87,610,379 shares ---------------------------------------------- Exercise price, new shares: DKK 1.22 ---------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 0.01 ---------------------------------------------- Short name: YOYO ---------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 227465 ---------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, tel. (+45) 31 79 90 00