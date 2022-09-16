Anzeige
Freitag, 16.09.2022
WKN: A3CVUY ISIN: DK0061553831 Ticker-Symbol: 7AF 
Frankfurt
16.09.22
08:01 Uhr
0,721 Euro
-0,001
-0,14 %
GlobeNewswire
16.09.2022 | 10:17
First North Denmark: OrderYoYo A/S - admittance to trading of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of OrderYoYo A/S has been increased. The admittance to
trading of new shares will take effect as per 19 September 2022 in the ISIN
below. 



ISIN:            DK0061553831   
----------------------------------------------
Name:            OrderYoYo    
----------------------------------------------
Volume before change:    87,266,118 shares
----------------------------------------------
Change:           344,261 shares  
----------------------------------------------
Volume after change:     87,610,379 shares
----------------------------------------------
Exercise price, new shares: DKK 1.22     
----------------------------------------------
Denomination:        DKK 0.01     
----------------------------------------------
Short name:         YOYO       
----------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:        227465      
----------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Grant Thornton, Jesper
Skaarup Vestergaard, tel. (+45) 31 79 90 00
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
