A Dutch research group has developed a passivation technique for heterojunction solar cells based on a hydrogenated amorphous silicon layer. Their cell achieved an in-house-certified power conversion efficiency of 24.18%, an open-circuit voltage of 726.0 mV, a short-circuit current of 39.97 mA/cm2, and a fill factor of 83.3%.A research group from the Delft University of Technology has built a silicon heterojunction solar cell through a new passivation technique based on the use of an intrinsic hydrogenated amorphous silicon ((i)a-Si:H) layer. "The manufacturing process we developed is immediately ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...