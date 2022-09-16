Energy Vault's EVx storage system is comparable to pumped hydro, using grid-scale renewable energy when supply is abundant to drive motors and raise 30-ton blocks on a six-arm crane tower, rather than water, up to a height. When power needs to be discharged back to the grid, the blocks are lowered, harvesting the kinetic energy.Switzerland-based gravity storage system provider Energy Vault announced it will build five storage projects with a combined storage capacity of 2 GWh in China. The company said the projects will rely on its EVx gravity-based energy storage technology and that it will ...

