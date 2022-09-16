Gresham House continues to develop its alternative asset management activities with a long-term view, but in the near term its exposure to real assets, long-term fund structures and a sustainability focus mean it is well-positioned to weather current challenging equity market conditions. This is evident in strong H122 results, while the longer-term growth potential remains in place and the group is on track to match or exceed its five-year plan targets.

