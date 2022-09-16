South Korean authorities have already identified 2,267 cases of illegal subsidy use for renewable energy plants. They also ascertained that agrivoltaic projects presented as such had no agricultural activities being implemented.South Korea's Office for Government Policy Coordination (OGPC), a government agency consisting of the prime minister's office with the prime minister's secretariat, has revealed this week that funds amounting to KRW 261 billion ($187 million) were illegally allocated for several renewable energy projects under the administration of the previous Korean prime minister, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...