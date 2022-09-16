A large majority of MEPs support the European Commission's target of 45% renewables in the energy mix by 2030. Member states are all expected to develop several cross-border renewable projects.The European Parliament has agreed to increase the EU's renewables share of total final energy consumption to 45% by 2030 as part of a revision of the Renewable Energy Directive (RED). According to the current legislation, the EU is obliged to cover at least 32% of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2030. With the 45% target, the MEPs go beyond the 40% mark decided by the member states in June. ...

