GLANBIA CO-OP SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF NAME CHANGE TO 'TIRLÁN'
16 September, 2022: Shareholders in Glanbia Co-operative Society Limited ("Glanbia Co-op") yesterday voted overwhelmingly in favour of changing its name to "Tirlán Co-operative Society Limited".
Following the result at yesterday's Special General Meeting (SGM) in Kilkenny, Glanbia Co-op will now transition to its new identity over the coming months.
For enquiries please contact:
Pat O'Keeffe, Tirlán
pwokeeffe@glanbia.ie | 087 2414970
