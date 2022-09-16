DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Glanbia Co-operative Society Limited / GLANBIA CO-OP SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF NAME CHANGE TO 'TIRLÁN'

16.09.2022 / 12:00 GMT/BST

GLANBIA CO-OP SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF NAME CHANGE TO 'TIRLÁN'

16 September, 2022: Shareholders in Glanbia Co-operative Society Limited ("Glanbia Co-op") yesterday voted overwhelmingly in favour of changing its name to "Tirlán Co-operative Society Limited".

Following the result at yesterday's Special General Meeting (SGM) in Kilkenny, Glanbia Co-op will now transition to its new identity over the coming months.

