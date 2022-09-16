NuGen Medical Devices: NuGen M.D. Welcomes Greg Gironda to its Advisory Board

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2022 / NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV:NGMD)(OTCQB:NGMDF) ("NuGen' or the "Company"), a leader in needle-free drug delivery, is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Gironda to the Company's Advisory Board.

Greg Gironda has over 30 years of pharmaceutical and biotechnology experience. Currently, Greg is the managing partner of Pharmacense, a company that provides corporate development and strategic planning services for life science companies. Prior to Pharmacense, Greg held various strategic planning and business development roles at companies like King Pharmaceuticals, Labopharm, EMD Serono, Neura Therapeutik, and Genentech.

"Greg brings a wealth of experience in needle-free and pharmaceutical technology to the table, making him an ideal fit for our Company as we continue to develop next-generation needle-free injection devices," said Michael Wright, CEO of NuGen. "His addition as an advisor is evidence of NuGen's focus on enhancing and broadening the skillset of its advisory team."

While at Serono (EMD Serono), Greg was the first to launch a combination needle-free device, cool.click and a biologic, Saizen recombinant growth hormone. To support this combination, Greg established a team of reimbursement specialists called Connections for Growth, the GHMonitor, a clinical registry for patients on Saizen and cool.click and the Nurse Network, a team of nurses throughout the U.S. that trained both pediatric endocrinology nurses and Saizen patients. He also developed extensive training materials on the use of the cool.click needle-free device and a direct-to-patient campaign.

With the introduction of the cool.click and Saizen combination, Greg was able to grow Saizen's market share from <1.0% to 20% even though Saizen was the fifth entry into the growth hormone market and was competing against notable growth hormone competitors like Genentech, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Pharmacia (now a part of Pfizer). He also went on to assist Serono's affiliate countries in launching cool.click in Europe and Asia.

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen is an emerging specialty medical device company developing the next generation of needle-free technologies and other innovative medical delivery products. The company's products, which include the InsuJet and PetJet needle-free injection systems, are designed to improve the lives of millions of people and animals. NuGen continues to receive approval in numerous countries, including Canada. NuGen's products are designed for use in several important fields including, but not limited to, diabetes, veterinary medicine, and vaccines.

For More Information visit: www.nugenmd.com

Twitter: @NuGenMD

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nugenmd/

For further information, please contact:

Michael Wright

President and CEO

NuGen Medical Devices Inc.

mw@nugenmd.com

(833) 285-2666

Investor Relations Contact:

Kin Communications Inc.

NGMD@kincommunications.com

(604) 684-6730

Twitter: @KinComm

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release include the Company's 2022 objectives of securing additional distribution and sales agreements, making submissions for regulatory approvals and capitalizing on additional market opportunities. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE: NuGen Medical Devices

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/716220/NuGen-MD-Welcomes-Greg-Gironda-to-its-Advisory-Board