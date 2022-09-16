Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2022) - MageMontreal, the Canada-based certified e-commerce platform developer, has launched a suite of services designed to help retailers migrate their e-commerce platforms to Adobe Commerce (formerly known as Magento Enterprise). This new service provides e-commerce platforms with advanced and dynamic website designs and development solutions, in order to remove the burden of ever-increasing technical complexities. The firm ensures that migrating to Adobe Commerce will assist the businesses in handling their bulk volume of products, product-related data, as well as a large number of online shoppers simultaneously.

As the e-commerce business transformed the retail industry across the globe, the task of e-commerce website management has become increasingly complex. The heightened number of products and product-related information has flooded their spaces; a large number of visitors and shoppers visiting these websites only adds to this complexity. This all serves to create several challenges surrounding quality, performance, security, user-experience, data storage and financial transactions. MageMontreal focuses on helping e-commerce platforms overcome these challenges by assisting them with the conversion of their online shopping platform into Adobe Commerce. It provides expert advice to make this migration smooth and convenient.

MageMontreal assists companies with migrating their websites to Adobe Commerce from any platform, including a homegrown e-commerce platform or a custom-coded platform. It intends to provide businesses with improved scalability and performance. Through a successful migration to Adobe Commerce, they reinvent the front-end customer experience of a company's website, plans and assists with their digital transformation, helping automate and streamline the processes of day-to-day operations and delivery of merchandise. It also helps improve backend software operations, as well as enhance database flexibility and scalability. MageMontreal also offers an improved checkout process, live freight shipping quotes, and increasing customer satisfaction resulting in fewer cart-abandoned instances.

This newly announced service, 'Migrate to Adobe Commerce', is especially targeted at merchants and manufacturers operating many stores or warehouses in multiple countries, currencies and languages. It also provides online retailers with benefits such as automated email marketing and advanced reporting options. Senior officials at the firm also underline that when the e-commerce industry is expanding its market reach and sectoral coverage, migrating to Adobe Commerce will help businesses provide their customers with a streamlined online shopping experience.

"E-commerce platforms are becoming more complicated on a daily basis. This increased complexity poses both performance and quality challenges. Changing the e-commerce platform of your business can be overwhelming. With the huge volume of products and their images, customer data and historical order data to be preserved, it's hard to know where to even begin. Fortunately, we have extensive experience in migrating sites from a variety of platforms of all sizes, and we utilize our expert team to ensure we get the job done," says Guillaume Le Tual, Founder and CEO of MageMontreal.

'MageMontreal' is headquartered in Quebec, Canada and was established in 2007 by Guillaume Le Tual. He is an entrepreneur and multimedia technologist with more than fifteen years of experience in the industry. MageMontreal is a certified Adobe solution partner specializing in Adobe Commerce-based (formerly known as Magento Enterprise) website solutions for e-commerce platforms.

