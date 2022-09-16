The government announced new measures in favor of collective and individual self-consumption, validated by the Higher Energy Council on September 8.From pv magazine France French Minister of Ecological and Solidarity Transition Agnès Pannier-Runacher has announced measures to support collective and individual self-consumption. "Our objective is to ensure that the prefects work on renewable energy sources," Pannier-Runacher said on Tuesday at a meeting of the country's Economic Affairs Committee. The minister specified, however, that this should be discussed within the framework of the energy-climate ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...