Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2022) - Bridges Consulting has announced its training in brain science and psychology as part of its additional services, to help clients handle uncertainty and change management in the post-covid scenario. The firm has developed its approach to executive coaching to reflect the adjustments in the workplace environment. The workplace has been modified, with many companies opting to continue with a remote or hybrid model in the interest of work-life balance for employees.

The remote plus hybrid work model means that organizations need to equip their leaders and employees with the skills and knowledge required to increase connectivity and a sense of belonging. Bridges Consulting was already offering organizational change and consulting as part of its services. The firm has now modified these services to provide leaders with training on psychological techniques and basic knowledge of brain science to manage uncertainty better.

Leadership teams have had to pivot at a rapid pace to cope with the adjustments that the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic brought about in the workplace. The shift to remote and hybrid work happened almost overnight. Though many companies are now preparing for a return to an office environment, a study conducted by McKinsey found that there would be no impact on productivity if about 20 to 25% of the workforce in advanced economies worked from home for three to five days a week. In the wake of the Great Resignation and the psychological impact of the pandemic, leaders need to be more empathetic, have more open communication and prioritize the mental well-being of the employees to retain them.

Commenting on the need for leaders to evolve, Dr. Sarah Bridges, owner of Bridges Consulting, said, "Both leaders and organizations have had to shift at a swift pace in the post-covid scenario. The need to foster an environment of teamwork and collaboration is essential, for instance where conversations are now through zoom calls it is easy to miss verbal cues and smaller points of connection. On one hand, it is vital to ensure that communication is clear and consistent, and on the other they too need to be equipped with emotional tools and training to shepherd people through ambiguity."

As part of the firm's executive coaching programs and workshops, Bridges Consulting now provides leaders with training on brain science and insights into how decision-making, emotional regulation and cognitive biases can impair work results. The psychological guidance can help employers to be more empathetic and communicate with greater effectiveness for more efficient outcomes, which is important in a remote scenario.

Dr. Sarah Bridges, who is also a trained psychologist and executive coach, concluded, "Uncertainty calls for leaders to become more adaptable and open. Even though they cannot guarantee a definitive answer, there are concrete things leaders can do to generate stability. Organizations will be well served to invest in helping people to navigate uncertainty and change in the current scenario. Doing so will translate into higher productivity, better well-being, a healthier working environment and a greater level of collaboration among employees. Ultimately, that is our end goal."

About Sarah Bridges Consulting:

Bridges Consulting is an organizational effectiveness consulting firm offering a full range of development, assessments and services to boost organizational performance. The company's services include one on one and team executive coaching, assessments, leadership development, organizational change, change and human resource consulting services.

