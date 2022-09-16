SOSLAB, a self-driving technology startup that has won recognition for its global-standard LiDAR technology, on the 15th announced the launch of its next-generation 3D Solid-state LiDAR, ML-X.

The 3D Solid-state LiDAR, ML-X unveiled (Photo: Business Wire)

ML-X Driving Test: https://youtube.com/watch?v=ZbEhTwk71Cc

SOSLAB's new 3D Solid-state LiDAR, ML-X is characterized by its compact size along with the measuring distance and resolution more than doubled from those of previous products.

SOSLAB tripled each angular resolution of ML-X (0.5° to 0.208° FOV 120°). In addition, through the application of SOC developed exclusively for laser control in the transmission unit, the overall product size and weight have been drastically reduced to 9.5 x 5.0 x 10.2 (cm3) and 860g, respectively. This new product also maximizes user convenience as it does not require any additional external module for LiDAR operation.

SOSLAB is scheduled to unveil the new ML-X at the IAA TRANSPORTATION 2022 to be held in Hannover, Germany from September 20 to 25. Organized by the German Association of the Automotive Industry, this event provides up-to-date information on the global technological trend through the participation of the world's leading major commercial and special vehicle makers and is drawing a rapidly increasing number of visitors each year.

In Korea, SOSLAB plans to display ML-X at the KES 2022 to be held at COEX in Seoul from October 4 to 7, to provide the visitors with an opportunity to experience the new LiDAR product.

SOSLAB CEO Ji Seong Jeong said, "The Global LiDAR market is now in a stage where the gems equipped with both technological power and business feasibility are being sorted out from stones. Since its foundation in 2016, SOSLAB has been mass-producing 2D mechanical LiDAR for industrial use at the same time as developing 3D Solid-state LiDAR for self-driving and mass-production vehicle models. As a result, we have won recognition for the excellence of our technological power from domestic and international organizations, such as by winning the CES 2021 Innovation Awards and being selected as the Gartner Cool Vendor in 2021. Business-wise, we have also developed partnerships with Korea's leading large enterprises through supply for mass production and joint development, etc. ML-X, the new 3D Solid-state LiDAR and the outcome of our hard work over the years, holds significance as the Masterpiece of LiDAR for Everything." He expressed strong confidence about ML-X: "We are confident to surprise the world yet again."

In addition to jointly developing LiDAR for mobile robots with Hyundai Motor Group, SOSLAB is continuously cooperating with global automotive OEM companies and top-tier suppliers by delivering ML-X samples. It has also attracted Series B Investment to a scale of KRW 19.3 billion (USD 138 million) and is preparing for an IPO (initial public offering) with the goal of KOSDAQ listing as a special technology company in the second half of 2023.

More information on SOSLAB's 3D Solid-state LiDAR technology can be found at http://soslab.co.

